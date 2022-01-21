Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked play expected with the start of Season 2

Call of Duty: Vanguard ranked play will arrive next month, likely with the launch of the game's second season.

In a post discussing the impact of the Vanguard Season 2 delay on its competition schedule, the Call of Duty League said that "Ranked Play is planned to roll out alongside new Call of Duty: Vanguard game content in February."

Ranked matchmaking was absent from Vanguard at launch, but back in October, Treyarch announced that it was working to bring Ranked Play to Vanguard in 2022. Until now, there's been no official word from Activision about when Ranked Play would arrive, but with the CDL's announcement, its seems as though the matchmaking option will arrive with the start of Season 2 on February 14, or possibly in the two weeks following.

Last year's Call of Duty, Black Ops Cold War, also waited a few months before the introduction of ranked matchmaking, which arrived in February 2021. Up until that point, however, players looking for a truly competitive experience were relying on the game's skill-based matchmaking system. That competitive element didn't always prove popular with other parts of the community, however, who expressed concerns that it lead to cycles of stressful matches that they couldn't get away from, as opposed to the more relaxing experience they may have been looking for instead.

Activision is yet to reveal specific details about Vanguard ranked play, but more information is likely to drop in the coming weeks. Elsewhere, after several days of uncertainty, Microsoft confirmed that it has a "desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation" following its acquisition of Activision.

