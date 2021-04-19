Apex Legends launches on mobile later this year

Apex Legends is coming to mobile devices later this year, with regional tests as soon as Spring 2021.

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment today announced that their hit battle royale game is coming to both iOS and Android devices later this year. Starting at some point in Spring 2021, a limited beta for Android players in the Philippines and India will be taking place, before eventually arriving in other regions at later dates.

In a press release, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier revealed that this mobile version of the battle royale game is being reconstructed for mobile devices with touch-based controls. Because of this though, the mobile version of Apex Legends won't support cross-play with other platforms. There's a lack of cross-play yes, but we don't know if this also means a lack of cross-save with the mobile version of Apex Legends.

Still, this is incredibly welcome news for mobile players looking to jump into Apex Legends. Respawn's game only just launched on Nintendo Switch earlier this year in March, but unlike the Switch version, the mobile version of Apex Legends has entire internal team at Respawn dedicated to supporting it.

Just last week, Respawn announced that Apex Legends had crossed 100 million lifetime players, since it launched just over two years ago in February 2019. The developer then celebrated with a teaser image of a new location, which some fans believe is the new map coming to the game in the forthcoming Season 9.

Speaking of Season 9 of Apex Legends, Respawn just revealed the next character arriving in the battle royale game earlier today. You can see the "Northstar" short CGI movie just below for newcomer Valkyrie, a continuation of the "Stories of the Outlands" series which takes a look at the characters featured in the Apex Games, and the stories behind them.

