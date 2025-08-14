They'll do anything but make Titanfall 3: Respawn adds wall-running to Apex Legends for its next limited time event

Apex Legends' upcoming limited time Galactic Games event adds a whole new gameplay mechanic that's making me nostalgic for a world that doesn't exist: one where Respawn made Titanfall 3.

As revealed in the Galactic Games event's trailer, you'll soon be able to wall-run in Apex Legends like you're the Prince of Persia, or Ryu from Ninja Gaiden, or most aptly, a Pilot from Titanfall.

Titanfall 2 is one of my favorite first-person shooters ever, and I was crushed when I heard EA reportedly canceled a new game in the series back in May. Maybe, this new limited-time Apex Legends event is Respawn's way of quietly offering consolation to the legions of Titanfall fans who know a true sequel may never see the light of day.

Apex Legends: Galactic Games Event - YouTube Watch On

The Galactic Games event kicks off on August 19 and runs until September 9, adding new mechanics to the fast-paced Wildcard mode. For the duration of the event, you'll unlock a new slot in Wildcard at the start of the first three rounds, which will let you equip up to three Wild Cards (inexplicably two words) that give you new abilities, including dashing, extra melee damage, and, yes, wall-running.

Other Wild Cards will let you recharge shields while running, increase your melee knockback, see enemy locations on knock, and charge your Tactical and Ultimate abilities faster than usual.

Respawn says the new Wild Card mechanic will stick around through the event and and get various updates, but come September 9, "Wildcard returns to its core experience."

On top of these new abilities, there's also a big bat. Aptly named the Grand Slam Bat, all Apex Legends players will automatically have access to the limited-time melee weapon for the duration of the event in Wildcard.

"This ultimate choice for fans of hefty melee damage also deals knock backs and an even bigger launch after the third successful hit with the potential to impact multiple enemies," Respawn says.

On top of all this, there will also be some limited-time cosmetics including Legendary skins for Seer, Sparrow, and Gibraltar, as well as bonus rewards automatically unlocked at various milestones during the event.

But, really, the ultimate reward for longtime Respawn fans is the ability to wall-run, which unfortunately sounds like will be the closest thing to Titanfall 3 for a very long time.

Find out where Titanfall 2 landed on our list of the best FPS games to play in 2025.