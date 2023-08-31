Ahsoka fans might have cracked how Sabine Wren connects to the Force

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 3! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Ahsoka has introduced a unique kind of Jedi training through Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren. The Mandalorian warrior is not strictly Force-sensitive in the traditional sense, and, as Huyang frequently points out, her aptitude for the mystical energy is so low that the Jedi Temple would never have accepted her.

But, Ahsoka is training her anyway, and reminds Sabine that the Force resides in all living things – so there's no reason she can't harness it eventually.

One fan, though, might have cracked the mystery and figured out exactly how Sabine can connect to the Force. We have to say, it's very convincing…

How could Sabine Wren connect to the Force?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

On Reddit, one fan suggests an intriguing theory tied to Sabine's artistic talent. "I have a hunch about Sabine's path toward becoming a Jedi. What if the way she opens herself up to the Force is through her art?" they ask. "She may learn to paint 'prophetically' so to speak, and to tap into that same mindset during combat, etc. Heck, maybe she's already doing it but doesn't even realize it, like with helping Ezra into the World Between Worlds and unlocking the Star Map.

"As a creative myself, I think it would be a really cool addition to the lore that the arts are another expression of the Force that flows through every living being," they continue. "That's pretty much how I think about it in real life as it is."

Throughout Star Wars Rebels, Sabine displays a passion and talent for art – to the extent that Grand Admiral Thrawn even has a collection of her work. As the Redditor points out, Sabine's skills helped Ezra Bridger to enter a strange plane of the Force known as the World Between Worlds. The entrance was accessed via a mural of three gods, and Sabine was able to figure out how to get inside using the artwork.

Ezra even comments that a Master and apprentice are needed to open the entrance, which could be foreshadowing Sabine's journey. Sabine's understanding of art is also how she was able to open the map to Thrawn in Ahsoka episode 1.

"It could also be a really interesting way that Thrawn and Sabine play off of each other in the coming confrontation," the Redditor adds in another comment . "Might he have a similar connection? He certainly seems to be able to glean unexpected wisdom and tactical advantages from studying the arts and cultures of his enemies. There could be a dark side version of this same aptitude at play."

A link between art and the Force has also been explored in the first episode of Star Wars Visions Volume 2, so there is already some precedent for the idea.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Just how Sabine could translate her aptitude for art to lightsaber combat and telekinesis remains to be seen – though, of course, there's a lot more to being a Jedi (or a regular Force user) than just that.

Sabine is already pretty handy with a lightsaber anyway (though she's a little rusty), as we see in her duel with Shin Hati and in Rebels through her time wielding the Darksaber. Whatever happens, Ahsoka is the ideal teacher – as Huyang says, Ahsoka comes from a long line of unconventional Jedi herself. Ahsoka and Sabine's lesson paralleling Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi is also a promising sign.

"I think this is spot on, but I think it'll be 2 things: art and weapons," considers someone else . "I think the episode is teasing the idea that Sabine has a bit more connection when she is wielding something like a blaster or a ship. I think that because she's Mando, she is more relaxed and natural with weapons so she will find connection to the Force through that"

"I think its resolved that Sabine is never going to be a Jedi," is another fan's idea . "Ahsoka clearly states that she does not need Sabine to be a Jedi, only be herself and I think that's the important part. Her force affinity does not manifest in the now, but in pattern recognization. Her art, her mechanical engineering, she knows and can visualize how parts go together to form the whole."

We'll just have to wait and see how Sabine's journey as a Force wielder plays out. For even more on Ahsoka, which drops a new episode weekly on Disney Plus, you can check out our deep dives on: