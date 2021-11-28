Against all odds, Call of Duty: Vanguard is just $39 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday gaming deals are in full swing and Walmart already has one of the best so far. Call of Duty: Vanguard has been discounted by over $20, bringing the price down from $59.99 to $39. You don't typically see reductions like this on Activision's flagship FPS, particularly so close to its original release date.

This is the cheapest Call of Duty: Vanguard has ever been. The sale encompasses physical editions and digital downloads, across platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. A 33% discount just three weeks after launch is unprecedented, and it's also a great opportunity to get a handle on Call of Duty: Vanguard's weapons ahead of the full WW2 integration with Call of Duty Warzone later this year. Don't miss out on this Cyber Monday gaming deal, for real.

Sadly, we're yet to see any Call of Duty Vanguard Cyber Monday PC deals that can match this sale, but we're still searching. For you console players out there, it's unknown how long this cheap Call of Duty Vanguard Cyber Monday gaming deal is going to last so act fast or be disappointed.

Here's more information on how to buy this excellent Call of Duty: Vanguard Cyber Monday deal.

