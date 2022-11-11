Yellowstone season 5 release schedule: When does episode 1 air? Is the show coming to Paramount Plus?

Yellowstone season 5 brings back the Dutton family for more political intrigue and family drama. The latest season of the hit western from Taylor Sheridan sees Kevin Costner returning as patriarch John Dutton when he's about to be sworn in as governor of Montana. All of the main characters are also back, including Kayce (Luke Grimes), Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham).

Thankfully, we won’t be waiting long for the new episodes as the series kicks off with a two-hour premiere. To help make sure you don’t miss a moment, we’ve broken down the Yellowstone season 5 release schedule. And don’t worry, we’ve got you covered wherever you’re watching the latest season with all the details about release times, how to stream the show, and how many episodes there are.

When is Yellowstone season 5 releasing on the Paramount Network and Paramount Plus?

Yellowstone season 5 episodes 1 and 2 will be released on Paramount Network in the US on November 13 at 8pm ET/PT. Viewers will need to have a cable subscription that includes the channel. If you have one, you will also be able to stream the show online at ParamountNetwork.com with your cable account details.

It will not be immediately available on Paramount Plus, Hulu, or Netflix in the US. Other options for watching the show include subscriptions to places like Sling TV or Fubo TV, which have packages that include the Paramount Network channel. It’s expected that the show will then air weekly on Sundays, with the episode 3 release date already confirmed as November 20.

Viewers in the UK will not have to wait much longer as the series begins on Paramount Plus on November 14. It’s expected that the new episodes will be available on the streaming platform from midnight GMT, as this is when new content is usually uploaded. In order to watch Yellowstone season 5, you will need a Paramount Plus subscription, which costs £6.99.

Where can you watch Yellowstone season 5?

Australia – Stan (opens in new tab) ($10/month)

($10/month) Canada – Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month)

Ireland – Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) (€7.99/month)

(€7.99/month) UK – Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) (£6.99/month)

US – Paramount Network (Sling TV $46/month; Fubo TV (opens in new tab) $70/month)

Watch Yellowstone season 5 from anywhere in the world

Yellowstone season 5 can be watched on almost any streaming service listed above. However, if you’re traveling, it may be geo-blocked when you try to access it. A VPN helps you to get around that obstacle.

So, if you're an Australian traveling away from home looking to watch Yellowstone season 5 on Stan, for example, you can get a VPN to set your location to Australia and then watch the show from anywhere in the world. We rate ExpressVPN as the best for streaming.

How many episodes are in Yellowstone season 5?

Yellowstone season 5 will be split into two installments for the first time ever. Each part will be seven episodes, making 14 episodes in total and the longest season of the show to date. Currently, the release dates have only been confirmed for Yellowstone season 5, part 1. Check out the breakdown of these below.

Yellowstone season 5, part 1

Yellowstone season 5 episode 1: ‘One Hundred Years is Nothing’ – November 13 in US / November 14 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 2: ‘The Sting of Wisdom’ – November 13 in US / November 14 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3: ‘Tall Drink of Water’ – November 20 in US / November 21 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4: ‘Horses in Heaven’ – November 27 in US / November 28 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 5: ‘Watch'em Ride Away’ – December 4 in US / December 5 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 6: ‘Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog’ – December 11 in US / December 12 in UK

Yellowstone season 5, part 2

Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 13: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 14: TBA

