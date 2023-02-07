Is Yellowstone ending? New report suggests not, but the main cast might get a new addition

Yellowstone isn't ending, Paramount has confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab)), despite reports online suggesting that creator Taylor Sheridan already has a conclusion mapped out.

Just a few days ago, Deadline published an article that suggested lead actor Kevin Costner was looking to reduce his involvement in the series, due to scheduling conflicts. That has since been debunked.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement, before going on to suggest that the broadcaster is eyeing up another major Hollywood name to add to the cast.

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built," the spokesperson added. "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone centers on John Dutton (Costner, who recently won a Golden Globe for his work on the show), a cattleman who owns one of the largest ranches in the US. His family's livelihood, however, is constantly threatened by those their land shares a border with: developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly also star.

Last month, Hauser claimed that Sheridan and Linson have at least two more seasons planned. "I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a 7th, that's all I can say," the actor told ET (opens in new tab).

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus in both the US and UK. Over the years, the show has spawned several spin-offs including prequels 1883, 1923, and the yet-to-be-released 6666. If westerns aren't really your thing, then check out our guide to the most exciting new TV shows heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.

