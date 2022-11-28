First 1923 trailer teases dramatic Yellowstone origin story, as Harrison Ford's Jacob Dutton wages war

Star Wars' Harrison Ford and James Bond's Timothy Dalton go head-to-head in the dramatic full-length trailer for 1923, the upcoming prequel series to Yellowstone. Ahead of the show's premiere in December, the clip teases a dramatic origin story for the titular ranch and Ford's Jacob Dutton, too, who ran it during the Prohibition era.

The teaser, which you can watch above, opens with Dalton's snaky Donald Whitfield introducing himself to Jacob's wife Cora (Helen Mirren), as he explains that he's just bought the lot next door. "Well, this is the Yellowstone, and you have no rights here," she replies abruptly, before the next scene sees Dutton urged by the town's sheriff not to start a war with Whitfield and his right-hand man Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn).

Later, Creighton looks to threaten Cora, but she's not having any of it as she claps back: "Men kill quick – with a bullet or a noose – but your fight is with me, and I kill much slower."

As Yellowstone viewers already know, Dutton is the grandfather of Kevin Costner's John Dutton III from the original show. Towards the end of the trailer, Dutton warns his rival, "You attack my family, it's going to be the last thing you ever do." Here, blood is much thicker than water...

Created by Taylor Sheridan, who brought Yellowstone to life alongside John Linson before he made spin-off 1883 separately, 1923 also stars Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves. It's set to premiere on Paramount Plus in the US on December 18, and in the UK the following day.

