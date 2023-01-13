Yellowstone is getting at least two more seasons

Yellowstone is set to run for at least two more seasons. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount Plus show, confirmed the news from the red carpet at the Golden Globes 2023 on Tuesday, January 10.

"I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a 7th, that's all I can say," the actor told ET (opens in new tab) before the ceremony kicked off. "That's all I can tell you. I like to know with the fans. It will be a surprise," he continued, refusing to give up any details on what the aftermath of season 5's midseason cliffhanger might look like.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone centers on John Dutton (Kevin Costner), a cattleman who owns one of the largest ranches in the US. His family's livelihood, however, is constantly threatened by those their land shares a border with; developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly also star.

At the end of the first half of season 5, John's adopted son Jamie (Bentley) set up controversial plans to remove his father as Montana governor, while Beth (Reilly), John's daughter, learned about the Duttons' secret "train station".

At the Golden Globe Awards, Costner picked up the gong for Best Actor in a Drama Series, beating out the likes of Andor's Diego Luna, Severance's Adam Scott, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, and Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk.

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus in both the US and UK. Over the years, the show has spawned several spin-offs including prequels 1883, 1923, and the yet-to-be-released 6666.

