Yellowstone season 5 kicked off with a two-episode premiere that featured some big revelations for the Dutton family, as well as our first look at the spin-off series 1923. This time around, the drama sees John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner) sworn in as the new governor of Montana. As he begins to climb the political ladder, his family is left to navigate old feuds and ever-growing threats to the Yellowstone ranch.

The new episodes are airing in the US on Paramount Network and internationally on Paramount Plus. To help you navigate the latest season, we've taken a deep dive into all of the episodes in Yellowstone season 5, including their titles and release dates. So wherever you’re watching the show, check out our full rundown below.

How many episodes are in Yellowstone season 5?

Yellowstone season 5 is the show’s longest yet with 14 episodes in total. These are split across two parts, with the first currently airing and the second half expected in 2023. Check out the runtimes, release dates and episode titles below.

Yellowstone season 5, part 1

Yellowstone season 5 episode 1: 'One Hundred Years is Nothing' – out now

Yellowstone season 5 episode 2: 'The Sting of Wisdom' – out now

Yellowstone season 5 episode 3: 'Tall Drink of Water' – Nov 20 in US / Nov 21 in UK.

Yellowstone season 5 episode 4: 'Horses in Heaven' – Nov 27 in US / Nov 28 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 5: 'Watch'em Ride Away' – Dec 4 in US / Dec 5 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 6: 'Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and Fog' – Dec 11 in US / Dec 12 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 7: 'TBA' – Dec 18 in US / Dec 19 in UK

Yellowstone season 5 episode 8: 'TBA' – Dec 25 in US / Dec 26 in UK

Yellowstone season 5, part 2

Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 10: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 13: TBA

Yellowstone season 5 episode 14: TBA

How to watch Yellowstone season 5 on Paramount Network and Paramount Plus

In the US, Yellowstone season 5 is airing on Sunday evenings on the Paramount Network at 8pm ET/PT. Viewers will need a cable subscription to watch them, or a subscription to a service that includes the channel, like Sling TV or Fubo TV.

Viewers in the UK, Ireland, and Canada will be able to stream the show with a Paramount Plus membership. New episodes are arriving a day after the US, on Mondays on the streaming platform.

If you’re watching from somewhere the show isn’t out yet, you can always use a VPN – here's how to watch Yellowstone season 5 from anywhere in the world.

