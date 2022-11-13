How to watch Yellowstone season 5 online from anywhere

Neo-Western drama Yellowstone has proven to be one of the 21st century's biggest TV hits, and the hugely popular Kevin Costner-fronted show is now back for a fifth season. The show follows sixth-generation rancher and family patriarch John Dutton (Costner) who faces attack from all sides as he fights to keep hold of the reigns of his land in Montana.

Expect even more bloodshed, and fraught family ties pushed to breaking point - here's everything you need to know about how to watch Yellowstone season 5 online, wherever you are in the world.

*Warning – previous season spoilers below!

The story picks up from season 4, with John now sworn in as Governor of Montana, but it doesn't appear that his new powers will allow him to defend his family’s interests.

Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) is on the warpath, and is set to declare all-out war on Yellowstone, while Beth (Kelly Reilly) meanwhile has Jamie (Wes Bentley) under her thumb, having blackmailed him into killing his father Garrett before taking pictures of him disposing of the body.

New cast members joining for season 5 include country music star Lainey Wilson, who will play a singer, while actress Dawn Olivieri will be making her second appearance in the Yellowstone universe as Sarah Atwood, a Market Equities employee who becomes adversary to Beth Dutton. (Olivieri previously portrayed Claire Dutton in spin-off prequel series 1883.)

Saddle up and see exactly how to watch Yellowstone season 5 online from absolutely anywhere in the world. Outside of the country and trying to access your preferred service? Use a VPN to watch Yellowstone season 5 wherever you are (opens in new tab).

How to watch Yellowstone online in the US

(opens in new tab) Paramount Network

Yellowstone returns with a season premier on the Paramount Network, with two back-to-back episodes being aired on Sunday, November 13 at 8pm ET / PT. New episodes will subsequently air every Sunday at the same time. Its worth noting that there's a mid-season break after episode 7 airs on December 18, with the show set to resume with the remaining episodes sometime in summer 2023. If you've got a cable subscription that carries the channel, all you need to do is flick over and get comfy. For those who've cut the cord, you have a number of options. The Paramount Network comes as a part of Philo's package (opens in new tab), which is currently the most affordable option. Use the code thanks and save 80% on your first month, bringing a subscription down to just $5 (+taxes). That's after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). You can also choose between Sling TV which is saving customers 50% off their first month (opens in new tab) (so $20 plus the $6 Comedy Add-On). Or opt for the Hulu + Live TV package (opens in new tab), which starts at $69.99 a month.

How to watch Yellowstone online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Yellowstone online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus

Up until recently Yellowstone didn't have a proper home on UK TV, but that has all changed with the emergence of streaming service Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). All four previous seasons of Taylor Sheridan’s hit show are now available on demand, with season 5 hitting the service on Monday, November 14 at 12am GMT with the two-part premier. A Paramount Plus UK membership costs £6.99 a month or £69.90 if you want a yearly sub, although a one week-long FREE trial (opens in new tab) is available for those who haven’t signed-up before. Finally, if you're outside the country and want to access content that's currently geo-blocked, all you need to do is install a good VPN (opens in new tab). You can select any server worldwide, and start watching content that's exclusive to that country.

How to watch Yellowstone online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus Canada

For anyone North of the Border, you can watch Yellowstone on Paramount Plus Canada (opens in new tab). New episodes from season 5 will drop every Sunday from November 13 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. New Canadian subscribers can enjoy a 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial (opens in new tab) and explore hundreds of films, TV shows, and original Paramount Plus content at no cost. Once the trial period ends, a monthly membership will set up back CAD$5.99 . If you're abroad and can't access TV streaming services you usually can at home, it's worth considering a VPN (opens in new tab). You'll be able to spoof your location back to Canada, and then watch whatever you like as if you were in your front room.

How to watch Yellowstone online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan

Australian viewers are in luck, as fresh episodes of Yellowstone drop every Monday on streaming provider Stan (opens in new tab) from November 14 at 10am AET. You can bag the Stan Basic plan for just AU$10 a month, which will get you hundreds of excellent shows and a wealth of films. In the pack you'll find every season of Yellowstone, too. New customers can make use of the generous 30-day free trial (opens in new tab), which gives you plenty of time to catch up on previous seasons, as well as letting you get a feel for the service to make sure it's a good fit for your viewing habits. Plus, if you're out of the country, you can also use a VPN (opens in new tab) to get access to any services you pay for that might be geo-blocked.

