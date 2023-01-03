Yellowstone's mid-season finale featured a surprise returning character – and set up another spin-off

Yellowstone season 5 ended its mid-season finale with some huge repercussions for the Dutton family. But while the power dynamics shifted in Montana, the Paramount show had another surprise up its sleeve when a surprise character returned to the hit Western.

We’ll be getting into spoilers for Yellowstone’s mid-season finale from here on out. So if you’re not yet up to date on the show, bookmark this page for later.

The eighth episode of season 5, 'A Knife and No Coin', saw Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) return. The former Yellowstone ranch hand left Montana for Texas in season 4 and is now enjoying life on the 6666 ranch.

We got a glimpse at his day as a cowboy at Four Sixes, notorious for raising the finest horses in the US. And it seems he’s one of the few Yellowstone characters who is thriving as we see him joking around and loving life with his fiancée Emily (Kathryn Kelly).

(Image credit: Paramount)

This was also our first proper look at the upcoming spin-off show based on the Texan ranch. Per Paramount Plus’ synopsis, "no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing."

There’s no specific release date for the show yet, but it is due in 2023. In the meantime, the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 is airing weekly as it follows Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton at a time of flux for the ranch.

For the latest on Yellowstone itself, check out our Yellowstone season 5 release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in Yellowstone season 5.