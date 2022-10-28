Yellowstone prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren sets release date

Yellowstone prequel 1923, which will star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, has set its release date. The series will arrive on Paramount Plus this December 18 in the US and December 19 in the UK and Australia (H/T Digital Spy (opens in new tab)).

The show again focuses on the Dutton family, but in this series, they'll be dealing with a pandemic, the Great Depression, and Prohibition coming to an end. Naturally, it's set in 1923. Mirren plays Cara Dutton, while Ford is Jacob Dutton.

"1923 focuses on the Dutton family's next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness, and prohibition," reads the official synopsis (H/T IGN (opens in new tab)). "And an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade." Timothy Dalton is set to play a wealthy villain in the show, ominously described as "intimidating and nefarious."

This isn't the first Yellowstone prequel: 1883, starring Sam Elliott, was released earlier this year. There's also the spin-off 6666 in the pipeline, though that show will be set in modern day Texas at another ranch. Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, returns for season 5 next month.

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan executive produces and writes 1923, which will consist of eight episodes. Jerome Flynn, Michelle Randolph, Julia Schlaepfer, Marley Shelton, James Badge Dale, Darren Mann, Julia Schlaepfer, Aminah Nieves, Brian Geraghty, and Brandon Sklenar round out the cast.

