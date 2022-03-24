Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadouts and tips to use the new SMG

The Warzone Armaguerra 43 SMG has arrived with season 2, adding a new lethally fast spray and pray submachine gun to the weapon pool. That's on top of the Warzone Juggernaut and new Warzone Keycards on Rebirth Island.

With Armaguerra 43, even the best loadout won't tame this thing to be any more than a bullet hose in Call of Duty Warzone, with a recoil that requires you aim down the sight to hit even the closest targets. However, it does have its strengths, with a good rate of fire that can tick off kills quickly if you can land your shots.

So, with that all that in mind, let's take a look at the Warzone Armaguerra 43, how to unlock it and two of the best loadouts to make use of it.

How to unlock the Warzone Armaguerra 43

There's no surprises here for a Warzone SMG challenge unlock: get 10 hipfire kills in 15 different matches. There's no easy solutions, just get your most trust worthy submachine gun, hit some small maps and keep shooting until it's done.

Best Warzone Armaguerra 43 loadout and attachments

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - Strife Compensator

- Strife Compensator Barrel - Imerito 550mm 03P

- Imerito 550mm 03P Sight - Monocular Reflector

- Monocular Reflector Stock - Imerito TA Skeletal

- Imerito TA Skeletal Proficiency - Hardscope

- Hardscope Kit - Fast Melee

- Fast Melee Rear Grip - Stippled Grip

- Stippled Grip Magazine - .30 Russian Short 25 Round Mags

- .30 Russian Short 25 Round Mags Ammo Type - Lengthened

- Lengthened Underbarrel - M1941 Hand Stop

The Warzone Armaguerra 43 really needs to be aimed down the sight to narrow its firing pattern into something more controllable. While this loadout does that, you'll still want to stay in close ranges - medium distance is absolutely pushing it for this thing.

The Strife Compensator muzzle gives you some recoil control, with no ADS or movement penalties, as does the Stippled Grip and M1941 Hand Stop underbarrel. While the Imerito 550mm 03P barrel also does wonders for improving recoil and accuracy, albeit at the expense of ADS and movement. It's worth it though if you don't want to fight that recoil, and the Imerito TA Skeletal stock buffs movement and ADS back up again, as well as giving a boost to initial recoil and accuracy. That selection so far should help balance the recoil and accuracy penalties of the .30 Russian Short 25 Round Mags. which are worth it for the boost to fire rate, damage and velocity. The sight is optional to be honest, as the iron sights are decent enough.

As far as the rest goes, we've gone with the Hardscope proficiency for more recoil control and accuracy in sustained ADS; the Fast Melee kit considering you'll be fighting at closer ranges, and the Lengthened ammo type for the bullet velocity bump.

Best Warzone Armaguerra 43 close range loadout and attachments

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle - Mercury Silencer

- Mercury Silencer Barrel - Imerito 550mm 03P

- Imerito 550mm 03P Sight - Monocular Reflector

- Monocular Reflector Stock - Imerito SA Folding

- Imerito SA Folding Proficiency - Slight of Hand

- Slight of Hand Kit - Fast Melee

- Fast Melee Rear Grip - Polymer Grip

- Polymer Grip Magazine - IM 40 Round Fast Mags

- IM 40 Round Fast Mags Ammo Type - Lengthened

- Lengthened Underbarrel - SG98 Compact

The Warzone Armaguerra 43 doesn't make a great hipfire room cleaner, with a bullet pattern like a leaky shower head. However, if you do want to try and use it for some close range, no-aiming action, then this loadout can rein in some of its worst tendencies.

The Mercury Silencer will obviously keep you off the map while taming recoil a touch, as will the Imerito 550mm 03P barrel and Polymer Grip, which will also reduce flinch if you start taking hits mid kill. The SG98 Compact underbarrel is just there to increase your movement speed, and the iron sights are actually pretty good so you can forget the Monocular Reflector if you want. The Imerito SA Folding stock keeps you mobile, while avoiding any penalties to movement or ADS. The IM 40 Round Fast Mags also avoid similar penalties, while giving you more ammo to play with and a reload boost. Ammo choices are up to you really, depending on the effect you want, but the increased bullet velocity of Lengthened will help you land hits faster.

As for extras, we've gone with the Slight of Hand proficiency to speed up reloading and the Fast Melee kit to help when you're right in someone's face.

