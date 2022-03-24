Where to find Warzone Keycards on Rebirth Island

Warzone keycards are one of the latest additions to Rebirth Island, as part of the Season Two Reloaded update. Three Rebirth keycards named Perseus, Vikhor, and Forgotten have been hidden around the island, and if you can be the first Call of Duty Warzone player to get your hands on them then open their corresponding vault, some seriously powerful rewards are available. Unless you get lucky and gun down an opponent who was already carrying one of these key cards then you'll have to track them down yourself, so we've got all of the Warzone keycard locations along with details on how to unlock their vaults.

Warzone Keycard locations

(Image credit: Activision)

There are three locations you can collect Warzone keycards from, as follows:

Perseus Keycard - Shipping and Receiving

- Shipping and Receiving Vikhor's Keycard - Headquarters Command Center

- Headquarters Command Center The Forgotten Keycard - Bioweapons Labs

Once you have at least one of these Rebirth keycards in your possession, you then need to take it to the Security Area Communications Station at the southwest end of the island, where they can be used to open vaults.

Warzone Perseus Keycard in Shipping and Receiving

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Perseus Keycard is inside the L-shaped Shipping and Receiving building, on the south coast near the Nova 6 Factory and the docked ship. Head inside at ground floor level, then look on the shelves next to the entrance to the yellow room and grab the Rebirth keycard.

Warzone Vikhor's Keycard in Headquarters Command Center

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Vikhor's Keycard is found in the bunker beneath the Headquarters Command Center, which is the southernmost Headquarters building with a large red star on the wall. Once inside, head through the control room and yellow blast door then take the stairs down to the bunker, before checking the desk with a map above it for the Rebirth keycard.

Warzone Forgotten Keycard in Bioweapons Lab

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone Forgotten Keycard is the hardest one to find, as it's actually hidden to begin with. Enter the Bioweapons Labs then take the stairs down to the basement where you'll find a washroom, and if you approach the shower a 'Turn On Shower' interact prompt will appear. Do this, and along with water the shower will spit out multiple wads of cash and the red keycard.

Opening Vaults with Warzone Keycards in Security Area Communications Station

(Image credit: Activision)

With one of the Warzone keycards in hand, make your way to the Security Area Communications Station in the Stronghold area, which is the angular building with a tower and a large satellite dish on top. Head to ground level then enter the side room opposite the stairs to find the vaults that the Rebirth keycards will open. The name of the key card required will appear as you approach each locker, and they provide the following supplies:

Perseus Keycard - $10,000 and Advanced UAV

- $10,000 and Advanced UAV Vikhor's Keycard - $8,000 and Loadout Drop Marker

- $8,000 and Loadout Drop Marker The Forgotten Keycard - Loadout Drop Marker, Munitions Box, and Specialist Bonus

As you can see, there are some particularly good rewards available for opening these vaults with Warzone keycards, especially the Advanced UAV which reveals all enemy locations for a generous amount of time, and the Specialist Bonus that gives you every available perk! Just make sure you take the safest route possible once you've picked up a Rebirth keycard, so you get to use it yourself rather than it falling into enemy hands after you've been eliminated.

