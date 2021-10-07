Valheim mod brings over The Witcher 3 characters

A Valheim mod puts the characters of The Witcher 3 in the viking action-multiplayer game.

As first spotted by PCGamesN, there's a brand new mod now available for Valheim that transports the characters from CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt into the land of Iron Gate's game. You can call upon Geralt, Triss, Yennefer, or Ciri by downloading and installing The Witcher Characters in Valheim mod right now.

If you'd like to roleplay as either of the four fantastic characters from The Witcher 3, then head on over to the mod's NexusMods page to download and install it. Unfortunately though, as PCGamesN explains, there's a very slight catch to this mod, as you'll need to download and install the Valheim VRM mod, and have your other multiplayer companions download the mod as well, in order for your player character to appear as the four Witcher 3 characters to everyone.

In all, that's a pretty small price to pay for the ability to play Valheim as Geralt, Ciri, Yen, or Triss. Any one of the four characters from CD Projekt Red's game would feel pretty much at home in the world of Valheim, venturing out into the cold, hard world to scavenge resources and fight monstrous beasts and bosses alike with several companions. After all, that's literally Geralt's job.

Speaking to Gamesradar+ recently, Valheim developer Iron Gate didn't rule out console ports of the hit action game. Henrik Tornqvist said that the studio had been actively discussing console ports of Valheim of late, and while they're certainly "an option that is on the table," the developer wouldn't commit to anything concrete as of right now.