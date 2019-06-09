Xbox Game Pass PC is live, pricing and first games confirmed

One of the best services Microsoft offers is Xbox Game Pass, its Netflix-style subscription service that lets you access hundreds of games for one small monthly fee. Ahead of the Xbox E3 2019 press conference today, it looks like Xbox Game Pass PC has gone live along with an early list of titles and a pricing structure. You can check the Game Pass PC store page out for yourself.

Xbox Game Pass PC will cost $4.99 in the US and £3.99 in the UK – half the price of the service on Xbox One – although Xbox Insiders can pay $1/£1 to get early access to help beta test the service. This will likely be better detailed at E3 2019, but for now we can see that games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Gears 5 are all planned to join the Xbox Game Pass PC service when they launch later this year.

Meanwhile, Windows 10 Microsoft Store Library titles such as Ark Survival Evolved, Forza Horizon 4, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Hello Neighbour, Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, and We Happy Few will be there for launch. Expect to hear more details today, or find out how to watch the Xbox E3 2019 press conference and see it for yourself.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Reports also seem to confirm that Xbox Game Pass PC will be included as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that was recently revealed. That service, priced at $15 with an introductory price of just $1 for the first month, bundles the best services Micrsoft has to offer into one package. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate brings Xbox Game Pass Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass PC together under a single subscription banner. That's incredible value for the money, especially when you consider other initiatives like Play Anywhere.

Microsoft seems to be leaning into the broader Xbox ecosystem concept at E3 2019 with the expected reveal of Xbox Project Scarlett, its next-gen console line, so it'll be interesting to see how services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC will factor into this approach.

For more from the conferences, be sure to read our E3 2019 schedule to see what the other publishers have to offer at E3 2019.