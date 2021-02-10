The best games of 2021 (so far)

The best games of 2021 have started to make themselves known, even while we're still getting used to writing the new year in our emails. It's going to be an exciting year for games, with the new PS5 and Xbox Series X offering up opportunities for developers to wow us, and the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch all still going strong.

The best games of 2021 will be decided by our very own review scores, and picking a winner and a runner up that absolutely deserve your attention. As 2021 goes on we'll keep updating it, making sure you have a constantly growing list of the absolute must-plays of the year. Want to see what might make it on to the list next? Check all the new games of 2021 (and beyond) to get excited about.

January Game of the Month (Runner-up) - The Medium

Platform(s): PC and Xbox Series X

GamesRadar+ review score: 2.5 Stars

Sure, The Medium doesn't have a rave review, but it does have some interesting ideas and a bleak tone that feels absolutely fitting at the start of 2021. You play as Marianne, a woman who can travel into the spirit realm and hear the voices of the dead. Perhaps foolishly, she travels to the Polish wilderness and an abandoned resort (known for being the site of an infamous massacre, of course) on the promise of learning more about her powers. The game uses a sort of split-screen mechanic when Marianne is in the spirit world, and being able to move through it is essential to solving puzzles and finding new paths in the real one. Created by Blooder Team, who also made Layers of Fear, this is an ambitious curiosity that horror fans should check out. Rachel Weber

January Game of the Month - Hitman 3

Platform(s): PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch

GamesRadar+ review score: 4.5 Stars

Hitman 3 is a delightful puzzle box of murder that takes Agent 47 around the world, hanging off skyscrapers in Dubai, DJing at a Berlin club, and even playing detective in a Knives Out style murder mystery in Dartmoor. With a tightly plotted narrative arc built around delicious little episodes of death, it's slick, polished, and lets the player decide how their target will meet their end. Every level is an intricately designed diorama full of things for you to mess with - rat poison in the cakes, an unfortunate electrical accident, a really quite dangerous wine press - so even failure feels like a little adventure. It's the perfect swan song for our favorite brutal baldy, and even comes in a PSVR flavor. Rachel Weber