PowerWash Simulator is helping me unwind, one clean surface at a time

I'm almost certain that washing the roof of a bungalow isn't a relaxing pastime in reality, but it certainly is in PowerWash Simulator. Without having to worry about any of the dangers of being on the top of a roof, I take my time leisurely cleaning off the dirt plastered over the tiles. With my trusty Prime Vista 1500 Power Washer in hand, I adjust the nozzles to clear away some particularly tough, mossy stains that have no doubt accumulated over time. Nothing quite beats the satisfaction I feel when I begin to see the clean surface emerge.

It's the same kind of sense of accomplishment you get from taking the time to make your kitchen look squeaky clean, except here you don't need to put in any elbow grease to get the job done. Instead, I just sit back and wash away the muck as though I'm washing away my worries. I enjoy soaking in the soothing sounds of the high-pressure water, and the ambient noises of the gentle breeze and chirping birds as I go. PowerWash Simulator is a cleaner's paradise. But even if being neat and tidy isn't your bag in real life, developer FuturLab's turns what can so often be a chore into a somewhat relaxing affair.

Just call me the Dirtfinder

My cleaning adventures begin in Career mode, where I set about performing various jobs in a bid to help my new power washing business thrive. Set in the aptly named town of Muckingham, my first gig sees me combat the grime on a very dirty van bought in an auction that will serve as my means of transportation. With mud caked all over the vehicle, from the wheels to the front bumper, it's here that I learn the basics of power washing. My Prime Vista 1500 model washer can be outfitted with several different colored nozzles, which can be easily swapped out at any time with the click of a button – some deliver a higher level of pressure for tougher stains, while others can cover a wider surface area.

Once an area of the vehicle is squeaky clean, a pleasing little ping rings out to tell me there's no more grime to wash away. It's incredibly satisfying to see the van go from a neglected, mud-covered mess in dire need of a wash, to a shiny blue vehicle anyone would be proud to get behind the wheel of. But just when I think I've cleaned every inch, there are still some little specks of dirt tucked in the nooks and crannies.

Sometimes it can be quite hard to spot some of the muck, especially when it's underneath a surface or sitting inside of a small crevice. Thankfully, PowerWash Simulator has a handy tool that highlights any remaining dirt sticking to a surface in orange to make it easier. As I go, I can see how close I am to completing my cleaning duties thanks to a percentage in the top left corner. Once I'm close to 100%, the game helpfully highlights any remaining surfaces that aren't completely clean.

While it's very laid back and relaxing to wash away layers of filth to see the shiny blue paint job of the van below, nothing quite beats seeing your efforts reflected in a time lapse video when the job is complete. The video shows my character cleaning the vehicle from start to finish, allowing me to sit back and watch the transformation – it's a brilliant touch, one that taps into the same kind of satisfaction that can be derived from watching somebody clean and restore old, dirt-covered belongings on YouTube and TikTok. It's so satisfying that I end up watching the clip over and over again, before I eventually force myself to move on to muckier pastures that require my power washing prowess.

A clean slate

"As someone who finds it very hard to relax and unwind in real life, PowerWash Simulator takes a relatively mundane activity in reality and manages to turn it into an enjoyable, chill experience that doesn't demand too much from you."

From the relatively humble beginning of the van, the complexity of the job quickly ramps up as I'm presented with an entire back garden to clean. From the fences to stepping stones, swings, and a shed, there's a lot to clean, and many little divots and cracks for dirt to hide in. The pond and its surrounding stone walls are easily the biggest challenge. With so much grime stuck between the stone slates, it's easy to miss specks here and there as I jettison water every which way.

I don't know about you, but when I was using a white board to write on in school as a kid, I had to make sure it was completely wiped clean before I could in good conscience move on with my life; if there were any streaks from the marker pens left behind, I just couldn't leave it be. The same kind of obsessive hold took over me in this pond, with the highlighter showing me muck stuck between stones and wedged between grooves. In fact, the only time I ever felt any level of stress playing PowerWash simulator was as a result of this pond – it took me some time to reach a particular spot of dirt, but the sense of satisfaction I felt when I finally did is practically unrivaled.

Fortunately, as you progress through more jobs, you'll earn yourself some money, which can be spent on very helpful upgrades, different kinds of cleaning fluid, and extensions for your power wash. Splashing your cash in the name of cleanliness never felt quite so meaningful. These handy new nozzles and more powerful tools certainly help when you come to the later jobs, with bigger surface areas and more challenging objects of all kinds of shapes and sizes that need some watering. The real mystery of Muckingham is just how they let all of these places get into such a state, but I'm certainly not complaining when it's this rewarding and relaxing to fix up, with the added side benefit of growing my business.

Outside of the main Career mode, there's also a timed 'Challenge' mode where you can put your cleaning skills to the test, 'Specials' which serves up some rather unique cleaning opportunities, and 'Free Play' where you take your time cleaning and bask in the joy of power washing. As someone who finds it very hard to relax and unwind in real life, PowerWash Simulator takes a relatively mundane activity in reality and manages to turn it into an enjoyable, chill experience that doesn't demand too much from you. Who knew combating grime could be fun? If you haven't tried it out yet and you have Xbox Game Pass, this is your time to shine.

