Watch Dogs Legion price guide: get the best prices for your preferred edition

Now the game is out and released, getting the best Watch Dogs Legion price is a worthwhile adventure for those of us who didn't take the plunge with a pre-order. Also, what with the Black Friday gaming deals around the corner, there might not be a better time to hunt down a great Watch Dogs Legion price.

This is made better still by it remaining a game that will cross this and the next generation of consoles. This means bagging a PS5 pre-order, Xbox Series X pre-order, or Xbox Series S pre-order if you can is a great companion for your Watch Dogs Legion game.

And if you needed reminding, Watch Dogs Legion is set in an alternative future London, but one still post-Brexit, and you get to build your own team of Dedsec agents that come straight out of the population, comprised of a whole range of different London citizens - this means you can play as almost anyone, which is the kind of freedom we have not had before, ever. And if you want a complete Watch Dogs fill-in, check out our handy Watch Dogs Legion story primer or prep yourself well with our Watch Dogs Legion guide and Watch Dogs Legion review.

As a result of this extraordinary hype and excitement now is the best time to prime yourself on what's available and how to get the best Watch Dogs Legion price. What's more, there is that glorious free next-gen upgrade which is excellent news for those wanting to get it as early as possible and enjoy it over the console generations' crossover.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Watch Dogs Legion prices - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Just keep it simple with the Standard Edition form, this will bag you the lowest price of entry for Watch Dogs, whatever your generation of console.

Watch Dogs Legion price - Gold Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Gold Edition of Watch Dogs Legion will shed the weight of the Ultimate Edition's extra content but retain access to that valuable Season Pass which is key to the DLC that will come after release.

US Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition price links

PS4 | Amazon - $109.99 | Walmart (Steelbook) - $109.99 | Best Buy (Steel book) - $109.99 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $109.99

Xbox One | Amazon (Steelbook) - $109.99 | Amazon (Digital) - $99.99 | Walmart (Steelbook) - $109.99 | Best Buy - $99.99 | Best Buy (Steelbook) - $109.99 | GameStop - $99.99 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $109.99

PS5 | Amazon - $109.96 | Best Buy - $109.99

UK Watch Dogs Legion Gold Edition price links

PS4 | Amazon UK - £74.99 | 365games - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £72.95

Xbox One | Amazon UK - £74.99 | 365games - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £72.95

PS5 | Amazon UK - £79.99 | Argos - £79.99 | 365games - £74.99 | The Game Collection - £69.95

Watch Dogs Legion price - Ultimate Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Ultimate Edition is a big way to nail down your copy of Watch Dogs Legion and it'll have a handsome price to match it. In it, you'll get the game, the season pass, and the appropriately named Ultimate Pack. As a note, for now, the Ultimate Edition is exclusive to GameStop in the US and Game in the UK.

US Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition price links

PS4 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $129.99

Xbox One | Amazon (Digital) - $119.99 | Best Buy (Digital) - $119.99 | GameStop - $119.99 | GameStop (Steelbook) - $129.99

UK Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition price links

PS4 | Game - £92.99

Xbox One | Game - £92.99

Watch Dogs Legion - Collector's Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you want to splash out and spend big on the largest Watch Dogs Legion price tag, then you'll need to head over to the Ubisoft store direct. That's the only place you can get the Collector's Edition. This monster contains the game, the season pass, and the Ultimate Pack as well as a whole host of awesome physical goodies and, well, collectibles. Inside it is:

Ded Coronet Mask (and instant access to it in-game)

Ultimate Edition of the game

Set of 3 stickers

Double-sided propaganda poster

Exclusive steel book

Season Pass: 4 Iconic heroes with their own unique backstories; 'Not in Your Name' mission; Dedsec car skin

Ultimate Content: Urban Jungle Pack (three characters); 4-week VIP status; London Dissident pack; Play three days early

This is a bit pricey but no more than other sought-after collector's editions we've known in recent years. It's the coolest one, and I don't think there'll be loads of these made.

Collector's Edition - US - $189.99 | Collector's Edition - UK - £149.99

Getting the most out of Watch Dogs Legion

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Watch Dogs Legion is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain. This means, at the very least, eyeing up one of the best PS4 Pro deals or the best Xbox One X deals available to ensure you have the top console model of your choice. While we don't know the PS5 bundles or Xbox Series X bundles that next-gen prices are going to create, it's best to go for the current top console or machine, given the game is being made for next-gen consoles.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games' audio profiles. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to immerse yourself into the Old English landscape and seascape in your living room or gaming room, or one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

Looking to pre-order or buy another big game?

There are a few incredibly exciting upcoming titles available for pre-order, and recent ones that will have deals going on them, right now, and if you're looking to get all your big-game purchases done on some of the biggest games of this year, then these pages will help you to do so: