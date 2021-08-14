Warzone Tempered perk overview - How does the new perk work?

If you've seen the Warzone Tempered perk you probably want to know if it's good, and whether you should use it. Allow us to explain all.

After what has felt like an eternity, Call of Duty Warzone has gotten new perks - one of which is called Tempered. This perk certainly gives you a substantial advantage over your opponents, so it’s easy to see why players would want to give it a try. Tempered falls into the second perk slot and competes with the likes of Ghost and Overkill - which are used by the majority of players.

Tempered seems useful on the surface, but how does it stack up against the rest of the tier 2 perks? Of course, all perks have their benefits, and Tempered is no different, giving players a new means of surviving against the competition.

In this guide, we’ll show you all the benefits of using Tempered, and whether it’s worth using. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Warzone Tempered perk.

What does the Warzone Tempered perk do?

The in-game description for Tempered is as follows:

“Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three. Requipping this perk fully restores armor.”

What this means is that your plates will give you more mileage as it only takes two instead of three to reach 250 health. And the animation for applying plates is significantly faster, shaving off a third of the time it takes to reach max health. This could absolutely save your life in the middle of a gunfight.

So, if you’re a player who likes to engage with multiple enemies back-to-back, there are benefits to using the Tempered perk. When we tested it out, it saved our life on more than one occasion, as we were able to take cover and plate up quickly, before finishing off an enemy who was already damaged.

This is a perk that won’t necessarily be as effective for players who like to take things slowly, as you likely won’t need to plate up as much if you aren’t pushing multiple enemies.

(Image credit: Activision)

Is the Warzone Tempered perk worth it?

In short, no, Tempered is not worth using over the Ghost and Overkill perks. The problem with it is that - although it will prevent death on occasion - Ghost and Overkill are frankly more practical and viable. Remember, Ghost keeps you from appearing on UAVs and heartbeat sensors, which is a huge benefit. You’ll reap the benefits of Ghost way more often than with Tempered, since many players utilize UAVs and heartbeat sensors, especially on Rebirth Island.

The same can be said about Overkill. Having an additional primary weapon is far more useful than decreasing the number of plates needed to reach max health. If Tempered weren’t a tier 2 perk, it would be well-worth using, but as it stands now, it’s tough to recommend unless you’re a highly skilled player.

For those who casually play Warzone, we advise to stick with Ghost/Overkill instead.

