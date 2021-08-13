Warzone season 5 weapon changes - the nerfs and buffs in S5

More Warzone season 5 weapon changes continue to nerf a range of guns in an attempt to better balance the game. The S5 weapon changes see sweeping adjustment to the entire Assault Rifle and Pistol class, as well as individual changes to specific weapons like the FFAR 1, LC10 and more.

It's a mix of Call of Duty Warzone gun changes with minor improvements to range and recoil in a few places where weapons appear to be not quite as popular as the developer want them to be. However, a few favorites seem to be getting brought down slightly. So check out these Warzone season 5 weapon changes and see if any of your favorites have been nerfed.

Warzone Assault Rifle changes

(Image credit: Activision)

There's big changes across all Warzone assault rifles if you like your suppressors, with a reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on both the basic Suppressor and the Agency version. In theory that should improve those two options a touch across the board for the AR class.

Agency Suppressor Bullet Velocity penalty reduced from -30% to -15%.

Suppressor Bullet Velocity penalty reduced from -15% to -8%.

Warzone XM4 changes

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone XM4 gets a bunch of changes to apparently make the gun appeal to a wider skill base of players. As well as changes to things like recoil and some Aim Down Sight (ADS) penalty reductions, there are changes to some of the mag reload times. There's also a new attachment with the SAS Mag Clamp being replaced by the B-Ops Mini Clamp which increases Reload Quickness by 50%, improves ADS Time by 10% and give you an extra starting mag. The downside to that is that magazine ammo is reduced from 30 to 25.

Reload Quickness increased from 2.6 sec to 2.5 sec.

Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Infantry Compensator increased from +12% to +15%.

Horizontal Recoil Control penalty on Infantry Compensator reduced from -8% to -5%.

Reload Quickness on Jungle-Style Mag increased from +20% to +30%.

ADS Time penalty removed from 40 Rnd Speed Mag.

40 Rnd Speed Mag extra ammo reduced from from +10 to +5.

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag changed to a 45 Rnd Fast Mag.

ADS Time penalty on 45 Rnd Fast Mag reduced from -25% to -12%.

Warzone QBZ-83 changes

(Image credit: Activision)

The Warzone QBZ-83 changes meant it's getting a 10% reduction in recoil to appeal to more players as it's apparently "underused" compared to the rest of the Assault Rifle options. Given that it's a gun with a decent fire rate and mobility, a simple tweak to the recoil could make it more of a contender.

Warzone FFAR 1 changes

(Image credit: Activision)

The FFAR 1 gets a boost to close range damage and hip fire accuracy, edging it even more into that 'Assault class but SMG performance' territory. It also gets a lot of damage range nerfs on some barrel attachments to pull in that range even more. The overall aim, according to the Warzone Patch notes, is to make it a better shorter range option.

Increased damage at short range, now dealing 30 damage out to 12.7.

Hip Fire Accuracy increased by 14%.

Sprint to Fire Time penalty on Tiger Team Spotlight reduced from -10% to -5%.

Aim Walking Movement Speed penalty on 21.2” Ranger Barrel reduced from -20% to -5%.

Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Reinforced Heavy Barrel reduced from +100% to +40%.

Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Task Force Barrel reduced from +50% to +20%.

Effective Damage Range bonus on 20.3” Takedown Barrel reduced from +150% to +80%.

Warzone Groza changes

(Image credit: Activision)

The Groza gets a recoil reduction and adjustments to improve the Iron sight. It also sees some changes to the Spetsnaz Grip and KGB Pad to again help with recoil and improve mobility.

Vertical recoil reduced by 15%.

Weapon movement reduced when walking in ADS.

Iron Sights view moved farther away from player camera.

Horizontal Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip increased from +17% to +25%.

Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip increased from +7% to +15%.

ADS Time bonus on Spetsnaz Field Grip increased from +15% to +30%.

Flinch Resistance mitigation on Spetsnaz Field Grip reduced from +80% to +70%.

Sprint to Fire Time bonus on KGB Pad increased from +30% to +50%.

Hip Fire Accuracy penalty on KGB Pad reduced from -30% to -20%.

Warzone FARA 83 changes

(Image credit: Activision)

The FARA 83 gets a slight tweak to it's 'initial' recoil, as well as changes to the iron sight - moving it further from the player camera. This is apparently to play better to its intended role as a longer ranged AR. A more controllable recoil however could see it end up being the gun everyone uses again.

Warzone C58 changes

(Image credit: Activision)

The C58 has a rather nebulous 'overhaul' to its recoil system, as well as visual improvements when you initially open fire. It's also getting a buff to its damage range, with an aim to helping it perform more like an LMG with assault rifle handling.

Recoil system overhaul.

Weapon visibility improved when initially firing.

Effective Damage Range increased from 25.4m to 30.48m.

Effective Damage Range penalty on Suppressor attachment reduced from -15% to -8%.

Warzone SMG changes

(Image credit: Activision)

Overall, the Warzone SMG changes are pretty minimal with only the KSP 45 and LC10 getting minor reductions to range, with some changes to fire rate and recoil to bring these two guns down a little.

Warzone KSP 45 changes

(Image credit: Activision)

The KSP 45 gets a range nerf and a slower burst fire rate to help with it 'over performing'. The claim is that most player won't feel much of difference but some will no longer feel as "lucky" when using it.

Effective Damage Range reduced from 25.4m to 22.86m.

Burst fire delay slowed from 0.066 to 0.083.

Warzone LC10 changes

(Image credit: Activision)

The LC10 is getting a reduced damage range and increased recoil to "raise the skill level required for success". It's an SMG that's always been great at a surprising range and these changes are clearly aiming to pull that in.

Medium damage range reduced from 50.8m to 45.72m.

Recoil increased on the first and 12th bullets.

Warzone pistol changes

(Image credit: Activision)

All Warzone pistols are getting a reduction in movement when dual wielding, which is clearly to counter the repeated occurrence of [insert pistol name] being full beast mode when two handed.

Movement speed reduced by 5%.

Strafe speed reduced by 5%.

