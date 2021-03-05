Warzone best FFAR loadouts - Delete your enemies with a high rate of fire

Here are the best Warzone FFAR loadouts for the assault rifle introduced to Call of Duty Warzone as part of Black Ops Cold War. In its current form it’s absolutely part of the game’s meta, due to its high rate of fire and versatility. Typically, players will use it as a support weapon alongside something like a tactical or sniper rifle.

The beauty of the FFAR is that it works well from close to medium range, and with the right attachments can even be viable at long-range engagements, making it one of the most versatile weapons in all of Warzone. There are a few different builds we recommend, and in this loadout guide, we’ll detail some of the best ones for various playstyles. So take a look now at the best Warzone FFAR loadouts.

Warzone best FFAR loadout for long range

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 21.2” Ranger

: 21.2” Ranger Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

With the FFAR being an assault rifle, it’s completely usable at long range, even if its recoil can be hard to manage. With this build, you’ll want to prioritize range and bullet velocity to secure eliminations from afar.

Regardless of the build you’re going for, we always recommend using the same three base attachments: The Agency Suppressor Muzzle, the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel, and the Salov 50 RNDFast Mag Ammunition. We’ll go into more detail on those attachments below.

From there, you’ve got two attachments to experiment with depending on your play style. The Agency Suppressor Muzzle will keep you off the minimap when firing, but it will also improve your recoil control, bullet velocity, and range - thanks to a recent update. Because of that, there’s no reason to skip using it.

Then, go with the 21.2” Ranger Barrel for increased bullet velocity, which you’ll need if you’re going to partake in long range engagements. Since this build will be used at range, we recommend a sight of some kind to help you land your shots. The Axial Arms 3x is a great choice, but use whatever you’re comfortable with. If you can manage the iron sights, even better, as you’ll be able to use an additional attachment slot.

Follow that up with the Field Agent Grip to increase your vertical and horizontal recoil control. Since the FFAR has such a high rate of fire, the recoil can be a bit tough to manage, so this grip will help. Finally, stick with the Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag Ammunition for maximum ammo and faster reload speeds. This weapon blows through ammo quickly, so you’ll need as much as you can get.

Warzone best FFAR loadout for medium to close-range

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 20.3” Takedown

: 20.3” Takedown Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Despite the FFAR being an assault rifle, it works wonders up close due to its high rate of fire. This build will prioritize movement since it will be used in close quarters firefights. Start with the three base attachments listed above: The Agency Suppressor Muzzle, the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel, and the Salov 50 RND Fast Mag Ammunition.

After that, go with the 20.3” Takedown Barrel. This will increase your bullet velocity, strafe speed, and mobility, which is perfect for close range engagements. Also, since you’ll be using this up close, you can probably get by without using a sight. Instead, go with the Raider Stock for faster ADS firing move speed, increased aim walking movement speed, and a quicker sprint to fire time - all of which are ideal up close.

With this build, you’ll find that it works a lot like an SMG, which is ideal as a compliment to a sniper or tactical rifle.

Warzone best FFAR loadout for all-around

(Image credit: Activision)

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 19.5” Reinforced Heavy

: 19.5” Reinforced Heavy Stock : SAS Combat Stock

: SAS Combat Stock Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Finally, if you’re looking for a build that works in many situations, we recommend the following attachments. Again, start with the Agency Suppressor Muzzle, the Field Agent Grip Underbarrel, and the Salov 50 RNDFast Mag Ammunition for the reasons listed above.

Then, go with the 19.5” Reinforced Heavy Barrel for increased damage range and bullet velocity - great for securing those longer range kills. You’ll find that this doesn’t increase your bullet velocity the same way the 21.2” Ranger does, but it grants you higher damage range, which you’ll find the most useful at medium range or so.

We then recommend to stick on the SAS Combat Stock for improved firing movement speed, aim walking speed, and ADS firing move speed for those close range engagements. It won’t be as effective as the Raider Stock up close, but it’s pretty close and gives you slightly more accuracy at medium to long range.

