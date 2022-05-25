How to get Grave Dust in V Rising

V Rising Grave Dust is found by killing undead enemies, located in certain necrotic areas around the world and even in containers nearby. Grave Dust itself is a fairly valuable early-to-mid-game resource, used for crafting magical items and resources rather than the more mechanical, mundane creations. You'll find yourself needing it often, so it's good to know where to find Grave Dust in V Rising - a question we'll address below, as well as how it can be farmed infinitely.

How to get and farm V Rising Grave Dust

Grave Dust in V Rising can be obtained in any of the following ways, all of which we'll address below:

Found in containers in cemeteries and graveyards

As a random drop from undead enemies

Farmed from Ghouls spawned via Tombs

Made by putting Bones into a Grinder

The main priority for early players should be finding those cemeteries, as they likely haven't unlocked the Tombs or Grinder necessary for the latter options. Find the cemeteries and graveyards themselves - we've marked three easy, early candidates on the map above - and you'll encounter various Ghouls and undead foes, all of which have a chance of dropping Grave Dust when killed. There's also a chance for all the chests, barrels and containers to drop Grave Dust too, so once you find a cemetery, raise everything and everyone in it to the ground. If you need more, either head to the next cemetery, or go back to your Castle and give everything time to respawn.

If you want to farm Grave Dust at your own Castle, you have two choices - Grinders or Tombs. Tombs can be built after killing the level 27 Boss Goreswine the Ravager, and spawns enemies depending on what you put into it. Put in 12 Mourning Lilies (which can also be found in cemeteries) and it'll generate Ghouls, who have a chance to drop Grave Dust when killed.

To use the Grinder - probably the easiest, cheapest method - you can check out our page on V Rising Stone Bricks , where we lay out how they're built. Then, once it's powered, simply throw in Bones and the Grinder will turn them to Grave Dust. However, it's not an efficient process - it takes 100 Bones to create a single pile of Grave Dust, so consider the other options first if you don't have a lot of skeletons in your closets.