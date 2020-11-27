This Razer Kraken Star Wars headset is $40 off, no Jedi mind tricks here

There's good Black Friday gaming headset deals, and then there's great Black Friday gaming headset deals. The ultra-cool Razer Kraken Stormtrooper Edition is an even cooler 37% off its listing price, so you'll get a sleek and powerful headset for quite a bit less than $100. No Jedi mind tricks here.

Consider this a Black Friday Razer deal well worth your attention - this is the headset you're looking for. Heck, we gave it four stars in our Razer Kraken headset review, commending its great game sound quality and terrific design. Sure, you won't get the kind of sound you'd expect from a top-tier gaming headset, but this is well worth your money before the massive discount.

The Razer Kraken has surround sound and fairly comfortable ear cups, so if you're looking to use this wired headset with other media (your phone, perhaps), you'll get even more use out of it. Plus, with the surround sound, you'll be the only Stormtrooper in the galaxy who can kit the broadside of a bantha when playing online games like Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Razer Kraken Stormtrooper Edition| $109.99 $69.99 at Razer

For a mid-range headset, you can't get much better than the Razer Kraken, and saving 37% on it is a pretty sweet deal. Great sound, great with other media, and a great design, all for a great price.

Seriously, bold Star Wars branding aside, this is an ice-cold headset that looks like an actual Stormtrooper. Getting it for 37% off, and for well under $100, is an absolute steal. Supreme Leader Snoke would be proud. If he were, erm, alive.

