The AEW console game isn’t just a console game

AEW: Fight Forever is officially the name of All Elite Wrestling’s upcoming video game. While the wrestling promotion has been referring to this as the “AEW console game” since its announcement, today the company also confirmed that it’s coming to PC.

The name AEW: Fight Forever was previously made public thanks to a trademark listing, and more recently was revealed to crowds at AEW live events when they were asked to record the titular chant for the game. Today, during a reveal stream, that name was made official.

Two more members of the game’s roster have been confirmed, as well: Kris Statlander and Nyla Rose, who’ll be joining Hikaru Shida as wrestlers in the women’s division. Rose’s inclusion on the roster will make AEW: Fight Forever one of few major titles with a playable trans character.

The new footage revealed today also includes a first look at in-game referees, as we AEW’s Aubrey Edwards officiating a match between Statlander and Rose.

On the men’s side, previously confirmed wrestlers for AEW: Fight Forever include Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy. A new report from Fightful Select (via Reddit) suggests that the roster is planned to feature around 50 wrestlers, including Owen Hart, Sting, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho.

AEW: Fight Forever is in development at Yuke’s, the studio which handled WWE games like Smackdown vs. Raw, and which partnered with 2K Sports on the WWE 2K series up until 2K19.

There’s no official release date for AEW: Fight Forever just yet. While it’s coming to consoles and PC, no specific platforms have been announced beyond that.

