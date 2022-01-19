Star Trek maps out its television future: new release dates, season renewals, and more

Star Trek has announced a major expansion to its television output.

The headline news is that Picard season 2 finally has a release date. The follow-up to the Patrick Stewart-led spinoff will arrive on Paramount Plus (and Prime Video outside the US) on March 3, with new episodes releasing weekly.

The trailers for the second season of Picard have already highlighted what’s sure to be the season’s main conflict: a meeting of the minds between Jean-Luc and his eternal rival, Q (John de Lancie).

Not only that, but Picard is also coming back for a third season. That was revealed alongside a wave of new renewals: Star Trek Discovery season 5 is happening, while the Captain Pike series Strange New Worlds – set to debut on May 5 – has already been picked up for a second season. Each will consist of 10 episodes.

Over on the animation side, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 has a summer 2022 release window and a fourth season in the works; the second half of Star Trek: Prodigy will be available to stream on Paramount Plus "later in 2022."

"Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before," executive producer Alex Kurtzman said in a statement on Star Trek’s official website. "Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come."

They’ve certainly done that. From Discovery to Picard, Strange New Worlds to Lower Decks – the sci-fi franchise has never been so full to the brim with exciting new adventures.

