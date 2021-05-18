Spider-Man 3 star Jacob Batalon shares behind the scenes pictures with Tom Holland

Spider-Man 3 star Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned in the MCU, has shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Tom Holland.

Batalon posted the three pictures to Instagram, captioned: "Ned&Peter by: MJ". The images were snapped by co-star Zendaya, and show Holland and Batalon in costume as their MCU characters. Check them out below.

While it's not totally clear if all three pictures are from Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home, the final image sees Batalon with a mask, suggesting pandemic filming conditions. If they are all pictures from the threequel set, then it seems Peter Parker is returning to high school – despite being framed for Mysterio's murder and having his secret identity exposed at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Not much is known about Spider-Man 3 so far, though set pictures have revealed a holiday setting to match its December release date, and the first official images from the movie might suggest the central trio find themselves in a Sanctum Santorum (though not necessarily the one in New York City).

There's also been plenty of speculation about a live-action Spider-verse coming into play in the Marvel threequel. An unconfirmed report claims Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are reprising their respective versions of Spidey in the movie, and an apparently now deleted IMDb listing might suggest that Kirsten Dunst is back as Mary Jane. Plus, Alfred Molina has confirmed he'll be returning as Doc Ock – and Jamie Foxx is reportedly playing Electro again in the film.

Spider-Man 3 is set to release this December 17 as part of Marvel Phase 4. The next Marvel offering to hit our screens will be Loki, which debuts on Disney Plus this June 9. It will be followed a month later by the long-awaited Black Widow, which arrives to theaters and Disney Plus on July 9. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.