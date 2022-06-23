PS Plus Premium classic games will look more authentic thanks to new NTSC options

PlayStation will soon be rolling out NTSC options for the majority of its PS Plus Premium classic games library in many territories.

Announced in a tweet via the official PlayStation Europe account (opens in new tab), PlayStation said: "We’re planning to roll out NTSC options for a majority of classic games offered on the PlayStation Plus Premium and Deluxe plan in Asia, Europe, Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand regions."

What this roughly means is that the classic games available through PS Plus will soon play closer to how they did back in the day. PlayStation hasn’t confirmed which games exactly will be getting this option but the ones that do will have the option of switching from PAL (50hz) to NTSC (60hz).

Simply put, games like Ape Escape or Tekken 2 could start running at 30fps instead of 25fps. This may seem like a small change but retro gaming enthusiasts will definitely notice the difference.

Sony hasn’t revealed how soon it plans to implement these changes, but considering the new PlayStation Plus subscription has now officially launched in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand today, we probably won’t have to wait too long.

It also seems like PlayStation is eager to have players new and old try out some of its classic games. Not only will it soon be introducing NTSC options, but just last month PS Plus Premium added trophy support to classic games , making it even more rewarding to try out the likes of Ape Escape or Tekken 2.