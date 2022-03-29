Included PS Plus Premium and Extra games confirmed so far

Sony just revealed that as of June, PS Plus will be available in three tiers. While the basic tier - PS Plus Essential - will be basically the same as PS Plus is now, and offer two free games per month, the two more expensive tiers will offer access to extensive game libraries - over 400 games for the middle PS Plus Extra tier, and then over 700 for the PS Plus Premium echelon.

However, what exactly these PS Plus Premium games or PS Plus Extra games will be is currently a little up in the air, beyond a few core titles and broad platform outlines.

We'll round up the games confirmed so far for each PS Plus tier below, and remember, it seems like the PS5-exclusive PS Plus Collection games will remain available to anyone with a PS Plus subscription on PS5 - regardless of tier.

PS Plus Extra Games

PS Plus Extra gets you access to 400 of what Sony is calling the "most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games" and that will include both PlayStation Studios titles and third-party games. All the games in this tier will be available to download, rather than stream.

PS Plus Extra will cost $14.99/€13.99/£10.99 a month, $39.99/€39.99/£31.99 for three months, or $99.99/€99.99/£83.99 a year.

So far, the confirmed PS Plus Extra games are:

PS Plus Premium Games

PS Plus Premium subscribers will gain access to a game library of over 700 titles. It will include everything available in the PS Plus Extra tier - so those aforementioned titles above from PS4 and PS5 - but also all the benefits currently available in PS Now.

However, this tier will also get you access to another 340 games on top of those, all from the PS3, PS1, PS2, and PSP generations. It's calling it "a catalog of beloved classic games" which will be available to download or stream (although it does seem to suggest PS3 titles will be available to stream only).

So far, the confirmed PS Plus Premium games are only the ones listed as part of the PS Plus Extra tier:

Marvel's Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

God of War

Returnal

Mortal Kombat 11

Death Stranding

