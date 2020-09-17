PlayStation Plus Collection game list: Every title arriving for PS Plus gamers on PS5

As part of the big PS5 showcase for September, Sony announced the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a brand new, curated package of PS4 games that will be available on PS5 for PS Plus subscribers. It will seemingly be a free package for those already subscribed to PlayStation Plus - Sony's monthly subscription service which offers gamers access to online multiplayer and free monthly titles to download.

What is the PlayStation Plus Collection?

The PlayStation Plus Collection will be available to PS Plus subscribers from the very moment the PS5 is released. Currently, it collects 18 of the best PS4 games together to play from day one on PS5. It includes exclusive PS4 titles like God of War, Bloodborne, Days Gone and Detroit: Become Human, but also cross-platform current-gen gems like Fallout 4 and Battlefield 1.

There are 18 games confirmed so far for the PlayStation Plus Collection, with more to be added post-PS5 launch. Combined with the selection of PS5 launch games and PS5 upgrade games, there will be plenty to play on day one.

PS Plus Collection game list: Every game included

This the PlayStation Plus Collection games list as confirmed by Sony so far:

For more info on what to expect with PS5, check out the links below:

Upcoming PS5 games | PS5 vs Xbox Series X | PS5 pre-orders | PS5 price