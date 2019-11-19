Pokemon Go Supereffective Week is now live so go catch a Shiny Tentacool

As part of this fall's seasonal activities, today Pokemon Go kicked off Supereffective Week, a weeklong event dedicated to Pokemon type effectiveness. The event is now live and will run through 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm BST on Tuesday, November 26.

Throughout Supereffective Week, you'll earn double Stardust from battling trainers and receive more Potions and Revives from PokeStops. Three-star raids completed this week will also guarantee Charged TMs. This ought to make it easier to customize your Pokemons' move sets to suit their type effectiveness.

Just as importantly, developer Niantic says that "Pokemon that might be strong partners in battle against Team Go Rocket and other Trainers will be appearing more often in the wild, in raids, and in Field Research." It's not exactly clear how this will affect the spawn rates of certain Pokemon, as virtually all Pokemon can be effective when trained and used in the right way. That said, if you're interested in battling Team Go Rocket in the events to come, now's a good time to build up your team.

If you're happy with your lineup already, the event's got one more reward to entice trainers and collectors alike: Shiny Tentacool will spawn throughout Supereffective Week. If you're hurting for a water-type Pokemon, you can't go wrong with evolving this unassuming jellyfish into Shiny Tentacruel, which is easily one of the flashier Shinies out there (I can neither confirm nor deny that I'm biased toward water Pokemon).