Pokemon Go Community Day December 2019: dates, times, rare Pokemon, and more

The December Pokemon Go Community Day event has finally been revealed, and as expected, it's a year-end doozy. Serving as a finale for a year's worth of events, the December Community Day will not only feature multiple rare Pokemon seen throughout 2019 but also spread those rarities across two full days. Here's everything you need to know about the big Pokemon Go Community Day for December 2019.

What is the Pokemon Go Community Day?

The gang’s all here for a very special two-day #PokemonGOCommunityDay in December! ✅Totodile✅Swinub✅Treecko✅Torchic✅Mudkip✅Ralts✅Slakoth✅Trapinch✅Bagon✅Turtwig✅ChimcharAll we need for Community Day is...✅You!https://t.co/d9NW6x5gaF pic.twitter.com/ZxV3nwMettNovember 20, 2019

If you're new to the world of Pokemon Go, the Pokemon Go Community Day happens once a month. Ordinarily, Community Day takes place on a Saturday and has one featured Pokemon that appears everywhere for a three-hour period. This month, however, multiple Pokemon featured in previous Community Days will appear for two full days, and that's on top of raid and Egg bonuses. Don't forget the other extras too. This month, you'll get double catch Stardust, double catch XP, and double hatch progress (halved distance) on Eggs placed in Incubators during the event.

Pokemon Go Community Day is a great time to walk around your local parks and towns and join other Pokemon Go players out for some fun. Plenty of raids will go down and there's a real sense of community about the place. If you've never taken part in one before, give it a shot!

(Image credit: Niantic)

The Pokemon Go Community Day for December 2019 is special in that it's a multi-day affair. Here are all the dates and times for various rewards:

Saturday, December 14

From 9am to 9pm local time:

These Pokemon will spawn more frequently: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar

Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar These Pokemon will appear in raids: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum These Pokemon will be available from Eggs: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Pikachu, Dratini, Totodile, Mareep, Swinub, Larvitar, Treecko, Torchic, Slakoth, and Bagon

From 11am to 2pm local time:

These Pokemon will spawn more frequently: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Slakoth, and Bagon

Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Slakoth, and Bagon You'll receive these bonuses: double catch Stardust, double catch XP, and double hatch progress (halved distance) on Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Sunday, December 15

From 9am to 9pm local time:

These Pokemon will spawn more frequently: Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar

Totodile, Swinub, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Slakoth, Trapinch, Bagon, Turtwig, and Chimchar These Pokemon will appear in raids: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Eevee, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mareep, Larvitar, and Beldum These Pokemon will be available from Eggs: Squirtle, Eevee, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Mudkip, Ralts, Trapinch, Beldum, Turtwig, and Chimchar

From 11am to 2pm local time:

These Pokemon will spawn more frequently: Mudkip, Ralts, Trapinch, Turtwig, and Chimchar

Mudkip, Ralts, Trapinch, Turtwig, and Chimchar You'll receive these bonuses: double Catch Stardust, double catch XP, and double hatch progress (halved distance) on Eggs placed in Incubators during the event

Pokemon Go December Community Day exclusive moves

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

In addition to these daily bonuses, from 9am local time on Saturday, December 14 through 9pm local time on Sunday, December 15, all of the Community Day-exclusive moves will be available to Pokemon who evolve during the event. Those are:

Totodile: Hydro Cannon

Swinub: Ancient Power

Treecko: Frenzy Plant

Bagon: Outrage

Torchic: Blast Burn

Slakoth: Body Slam

Mudkip: Hydro Cannon

Ralts: Synchronoise

Turtwig: Frenzy Plant

Trapinch: Earth Power

Chimchar: Blast Burn

How to prepare for the Pokemon Go Community Day

A lot of rare Pokemon will appear this Community Day, and, you'll still be able to catch the odd Pokemon of different species. So you're going to want a lot of balls. Poke Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls - stock up as much as you can.

Don't forget about the bonuses! If there's an area you know that has a number of Pokestops in a small vicinity, stock up on a few Lures and throw them down, along with Incense and Lucky Eggs. Finally, make sure your incubators are free and that you've got enough available to hatch a bunch of eggs as you walk from Pokestop to Pokestop.

