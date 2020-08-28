Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery: Rewards and tasks for the Mega Evolution-themed special research

Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery is the latest special research to feature in Pokemon Go, and it's focused on the recent introduction of Mega Evolutions. While Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise all currently feature in Mega Raids, the tasks and rewards for A Mega Discovery are all about the fourth Pokemon that can Mega Evolve right now; Beedrill. Here are all of the Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery rewards, tasks, and more, so you can beeline through it... pun intended.

Learn all about Pokemon Go Mega Evolutions here, while you can find out more on how to get more Pokemon Go Mega Energy too.

Pokemon Go A Mega Discovery tasks and rewards

A Mega Discovery isn't a particularly long special research, as there are only four sets of tasks to complete in total. The rewards are more than worth it though, as by the end of it, you'll be able to Mega Evolve Beedrill.

A Mega Discovery 1/4

Send 3 gifts to friends (10 Poke Balls)

Earn a Candy walking with your buddy (10 Super Potions)

Catch 15 Pokemon (25 Beedrill Mega Energy)

Rewards: Weedle encounter, 3 Rare Candy, 5,000 XP

A Mega Discovery 2/4

Power up Pokemon 5 times (20 Weedle Candy)

Evolve 1 Weedle (2,000 Stardust)

Defeat 3 Team Rocket Grunts (1 Premium Raid Pass)

Rewards: 100 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1 Charge TM, 5,000 XP

A Mega Discovery 3/4

Win a raid (6 Revives)

Battle in a Mega Raid (2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Take a snapshot with your buddy (6 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 25 Mega Beedrill Energy, 3 Rare Candy, 5,000 XP

A Mega Discovery (4/4)

Claim reward (1,500 Stardust)

Claim reward (1,500 Stardust)

Claim reward (1,500 Stardust)

Rewards: 25 Mega Beedrill Energy, 1,500 Stardust, 5,000 XP

When you complete all four stages, you'll have enough Mega Beedrill Energy to evolve it twice, since each Mega Evolution is only temporary. Later down the line, we're expecting more methods of obtaining Mega Energy to be introduced, but for now your Beedrill is limited to this special research.