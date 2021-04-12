Outriders PC players discover folder filled with dozens of gigabytes of crash reports

Outriders players have discovered a folder full of crash reports that is filling up their hard drives.

In a post on the game's subreddit (via PC Gamer ), user Toasteroven47 said that they'd found a folder on their PC filled with 23GB of crash reports, and they're not the only one - in comments under this and another thread , players are discovering troves filled with as much as 32GB of reports.

If you're playing on PC, you'll want to head to Users/[You]/AppData/Local/Madness/Saved, where you'll find the reports (Madness is an Outriders codename that shows up in a number of crash reports). Once you've found them, you can delete them without issue, but it's weird that they'd be taking up so much space - PCG's writer claims that the next biggest crash dump on their PC was just 100MB, and I've been unable to find any game storing that kind of data on my own machine.

A contributing factor to this issue could be the crashes that the game suffered from at launch - Outriders got off to a somewhat shaky start earlier this month, but developer People Can Fly has been quick to tackle major crashes. Elsewhere, the studio has been setting its sights on a number of bug fixes in its Outriders patch notes , including the notorious inventory wipe, which is stripping players of their hard-earned loot . More fixes are likely to be on the way, but if you've got any big installs planned in the coming weeks, it might be worth keeping your eyes on those crash reports.