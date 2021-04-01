Outriders Game Pass explained for Xbox, PC, and Android

The conversation around Outriders Game Pass is a little more complicated than you'd initially expect, particularly because of the use of the phrase "Game Pass Unlimited" by Square Enix and Xbox. Outriders is out now on multiple platforms, including on Game Pass, but isn't as readily available as you'd hope given the usual stipulations around what a Game Pass title entails.

Here's the deal with Outriders Game Pass playability for Xbox, PC, and Android.

Outriders Game Pass on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

For Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S gamers with a Game Pass subscription, Outriders will be available to play in full as part of your membership.

Outriders Game Pass on PC

When it comes to Outriders Game Pass on PC, this is where things get a little frustrating.

In the original Xbox announcement post, Microsoft stated that:

"Outriders will be available on Console and Android phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on day one!"

"Starting April 1 (not an April Fool’s joke, I assure you), Xbox Game Pass for Console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can jump into this true genre-hybrid from Square Enix, which combines brutal combat with deep RPG systems."

Now, the phrase Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the service that includes Game Pass titles available across PC and console. However, in a Twitter post after the announcement, the official Xbox Game Pass account clarified that "Outriders will only be available on console and cloud (beta) on April 1".

Hi, to clarify Outriders will only be available on Console and Cloud (Beta) on April 1March 15, 2021 See more

So yes, Outriders is not on Game Pass on PC, so if you're wondering why it's not appearing on your PC Xbox app, that's why.

The wording of that tweet does make us slightly hopeful that this may change down the line, but there's no official confirmation of Outriders Game Pass availability extending beyond its current platforms yet.

Outriders Game Pass on Android

As for Android aka Xbox Game Pass Cloud users, you also get access to the full Outriders Game Pass experience, with access to the complete game from launch.