Outriders level cap - what is the max level you can reach?

The Outriders level cap isn't revealed to you until you reach it in-game (or if you check the achievements/trophies beforehand), and it may come slightly earlier than expected for some. When you hit the max level in Outriders, it goes without saying that you can't then level up further, and all the gear that drops will be at that level. However, depending on your World Tier, you can get up to level 45 gear – all is explained below in this Outriders level cap guide.

What is the Outriders level cap?

Let's cut to the chase; the Outriders level cap is 30. Don't click off yet though – that's only half the story. If you're new to games like Outriders, AKA looter shooters, there's a World Tier system in place that essentially allows you to buff the strength of the enemies you fight but in return, the gear they drop and the rewards you get will be a higher level. So while you can only level your character up to 30, if you unlock World Tier 15 and play on essentially the hardest difficulty, the gear you get will be level 45, because it increases enemy levels by 15.

There's a strong chance the Outriders max level cap will be increased in the future too. When new content releases as either DLC or an expansion, the max level could be raised to either 35 or 40, depending on how much new stuff there is to do. You'll likely finish the story at around level 25, or if you complete all of the side missions too, you'll hit level 30 long before you reach the end. You can quickly raise your level by focusing on completing missions and handing in things like the Wanted and Hunted contracts in Trench Town, because completing quests grants way more XP than just killing enemies.