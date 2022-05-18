More Final Fantasy 7 Remake news will be coming our way next month

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Tetsuya Nomura has said that Square Enix is planning to release more info about the second part of the game next month.

Revealed during the Final Fantasy 7 First Soldier livestream , and shared by @xenosaga7 on Twitter, Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Tetsuya Nomura has said Square Enix is planning to reveal more information during the game’s 25th-anniversary celebrations next month.

source: From today's FF7 First Soldier streamhttps://t.co/XXCYbRqYZHMay 18, 2022 See more

Earlier this year, Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase said that we’d be getting Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two news this year, so fans have been patiently waiting for some kind of announcement or reveal ever since then. Thankfully, due to Nomura’s promise, it looks like we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out more.

In terms of what we should expect from the second half of Final Fantasy 7, it has previously been revealed that the follow up will explore the " vastness of the world ", meaning Cloud and co will venture outside of Midgar to continue the story. We also know that Final Fantasy 7 part two will start immediately after Final Fantasy Integrade , which starred ninja Yuffie and was released in summer 2021.

In other Final Fantasy news, it was recently revealed that Final Fantasy 16 is almost finished. According to the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida, the trailer for the upcoming game is "done" and is due to release "soon", as of right now though, we don’t have a date for when "soon" actually is.