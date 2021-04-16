How to watch Big Shot: Disney Plus' sport dramedy sets to inspire

With all the makings of an inspirational, emotive Disney title, the latest Disney Plus drop is about to take place as Big Shot arrives on the House of Mouse's streaming platform. Find out how to watch Big Shot online where you are right here.

Following a disgraced NCAA basketball coach, Marvyn Korn (portrayed by John Stamos) has to take up a job at an all-girls private school.

Initially feeling he is above training the school's basketball team, working alongside assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig), Korn learns how to adapt his training methods to the girls of Westbrook School, in turn bettering his relationship with his own teenage daughter.

Disney Plus: See deals and offers here

Exclusive to Disney Plus, fortunately, Disney Plus subscriptions aren't all that expensive. A standard month costs $7.99 in the US, £7.99 in the UK, and $11.99 in both Canada and Australia.

Find the most affordable way to watch Big Shot - keep reading our guide to find out how.

If you're ready to dive in, we've got the best Disney Plus bundles and Disney Plus sign-up deals below - they'll allow you to watch Big Shot for less.

How to watch Big Shot online - US

Disney Plus | $7.99 per month

Big Shot is exclusive to Disney Plus, which you can subscribe to for $7.99 per month. Episode 1 drops on April 16, with new episodes being released on a weekly basis. There are 10 episodes in total, which means Big Shot will run for just over two months. You may, therefore, want to get a full year's subscription to Disney Plus, which costs $79.99. Alternatively, there's a Disney Plus bundle deal that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus at $13.99 per month - or $19.99 with no Hulu ads.

How to watch Big Shot - Canada

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

How to watch Big Shot - UK

Disney Plus | £7.99 per month

How to watch Big Shot - Australia

Disney Plus | $11.99 per month

How to watch Big Shot - India

Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month / ₹1499 a year

If you want to watch Big Shot in India, Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are the only ways to do it. It's pretty great value for money, all things considered: as well as Disney Plus access on the Premium tier, you get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, no ads, and Full HD streaming with Dolby 5.1 audio. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options. Grab the annual option and it's even better - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to paying the ₹299 monthly fees.

Other regions

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If you've got Disney Plus in your area, you should be able to watch Big Shot. It's a Disney Plus exclusive and is releasing in most regions at the same time, so members can get in on the action right away. Anyone that doesn't have access to Disney Plus in their country shouldn't panic, though - the House of Mouse has stated that the streaming service will launch across the globe in the next year or two.

