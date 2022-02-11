How to play GTA Online Short Trips for co-op adventures with Franklin and Lamar

GTA Online Short Trips are story-based cooperative missions for two players, who briefly ditch their avatars in a haze of smoke to fill the shoes of protagonists Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davies. They were added as part of the GTA Online The Contract update, and provide the opportunity to play new story content as Franklin himself for the first time since 2013! However, the route to access them in GTA Online isn't straightforward, and until recently you could only play them once you'd completed a series of prerequisites, so if you're ready for a new adventure here's everything you need to know about the GTA Online Short Trips.

How to play GTA Online Short Trips

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Originally, if you wanted to play the GTA Online Short Trips then you had to finish the full Dr Dre storyline of The Contract first, at which point you'd receive an invitation to visit the GTA Online Record A Studios and open up the option to initiate these missions. That's all changed now, as all players can trigger them by going through the Jobs Menu, though the exact route isn't obvious at first. Go to Online > Play Job > Rockstar Created > Missions then scroll all the way down until you find the GTA Online Short Trips options. Pick the mission you want to play, then you'll be whisked away to matchmaking to get partnered up with another player – these are co-op activities so you can't fly solo.

What are the GTA Online Short Trips missions

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are three different GTA Online Short Trips missions in total, obviously all revolving around the weed business with Franklin and Lamar's attempts to consolidate their position in the game. The story themes for each of them should play out in the following order:

GTA Online Short Trips - Seed Capital

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Franklin and Lamar head to LD Organics to stock up on merchandise, but discover the warehouse is being raided by Vagos gang members. After fighting them all off, the pair spot Lamar's truck being driven away slowly so jump in the back, then the driver tips off the Vagos to cue up some vehicle combat. Following a final alleyway shootout, they recover the truck and return it to the warehouse.

GTA Online Short Trips - Fire It Up

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Seeking revenge, Franklin and Lamar head out to the Vagos' weed storage in Blaine County, racing Franklin's motorcycle against Lamar's upgraded car on the way. After fighting off gang members at the first warehouse, they use fertilizer to burn the weed supplies before moving on to a second warehouse to repeat the process, commandeering a Technical (pickup truck with a mounted machine gun) to deal with many enemy vehicles. With both warehouse supplies destroyed, they steal a Vagos van and drive it back to Franklin's house while fighting off more gang members.

GTA Online Short Trips - OG Kush

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Lamar sets up a promotional deal meeting for LD Organics with Jimmy Boston of the Epsilon Program, using a van that's literally 'made of weed', and asks Franklin to provide support. When they arrive at the 'secret' meeting place (which Lamar has inadvertently revealed via a Snapmatic post), Franklin climbs a crane to provide sniper cover and soon spots a large number of Vagos arriving. After dealing with the gang members the pair attempt to drive the van back to LD Organics, but discover it is on fire and they're getting high from the fumes. Realizing they won't make it back to the warehouse, they instead head to Tequi-la-la to try and gain publicity for the brand, and despite crashing outside the ruse works to raise the profile of their business.

