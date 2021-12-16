Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut gets a new update for a slate of bug fixes

A brand new Ghost of Tsushima update is here to fix bugs and glitches throughout the Director's Cut version of the game.

Earlier this week on December 13, Sucker Punch announced that a Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut update would be made available over the coming few days. This update is now live as of December 16, and is primarily aimed at fixing a slew of bugs and glitches throughout both the base game, and the online Legends mode.

For example, there's fixes for a bug that prevented players from un-muting themselves online in Legends, and a bug that prevented waypoints from appearing above the final few remaining enemies in Legends story missions. Additionally, there's some gameplay bugs corrected from the base version of Sucker Punch's game, including the Wind Stance not dealing out the correct amount of damage against spear-wielding enemies.

For a complete list of the patch notes from Sucker Punch, you can check out the full list just below:

Fixed a bug preventing Mists of Yagata from healing teammates correctly.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented Hunter’s Explosive Arrow or Staggering Arrow ability from triggering correctly.

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused a stunlock if a player was attacked while holding a Bomb Pack.

Added descriptions for weekly Nightmare modifiers.

Kenji's Shared Brew and Healing Gourds with Resolve gains can now be used even while at full health.

Fixed a bug preventing waypoints from appearing above the last remaining enemies in Legends Story missions.

Fixed a bug causing Intimidating Counter to not deal the correct amount of damage.

Fixed a bug preventing players from un-muting themselves.

Increase stagger damage done by Wind Stance against spear enemies.

