Elden Ring Nighreign patch makes the Nightlords fight fair, stopping one from tanking your framerate and another from performing a combo of "72 consecutive attacks"

A new patch has just been released for Elden Ring Nightreign , and while it's not a big one, it does fix a handful of pesky bugs that will no longer impede your journey.

You'll be pleased to know that players who get downed after Wormface's grab attack will now be saveable. There was a bug that made it impossible to rescue them from near death at times, but that shouldn't be an issue anymore.

Libra, Creature of Night, should no longer get stuck in a loop performing the same actions over and over again. This boss previously could get stuck in a loop of "72 consecutive attacks" where they'd slam the ground repeatedly. Not fun or fair.

Nightreign should also be more stable when fighting Adel, Baron of Night. Their unofficial attack was bricking whatever machine you played on and tanking the frame rate, making their attacks harder to dodge. Well, no more.

There are also some weapon bug fixes. Now, the passive effect that adds magic, lightning, or holy damage to bows will only impact those attributes, rather than also making physical attack higher. So, this actually makes bows harder to use.

Some weapons' non-direct skill attacks used to inflict attribute attack power and status ailment of the armament, but no longer. And, weapons that have the passive effect that causes projectile damage drop-off to be reduced should appear in loot pools for chests and slain enemies – they didn't before.

Despite there being some bugs and issues in Nightreign, players have still been able to beat some impressive challenges. One became the " world's first " to solo all eight main bosses without dying.

It's a tough feat, even when you take into account Nightreign's director has soloed every boss " without relics " just to prove that even though the game is difficult, it's doable.

You can read the full patch notes right here .