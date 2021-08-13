Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut file size revealed as pre-load goes live

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut file size has been revealed, as the pre-load for newcomers has now kicked off.

Just below, you can see a new tweet that came about earlier today on August 13 from PlayStation Game Size, a Twitter account that typically chronicles new game listings on the PlayStation Store. This time though, the account is reporting that the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is available to be pre-loaded right now, and weighs in at nearly 60GB on PS5.

🚨 Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS5) Pre-Load Started !🟨 #GhostofTsushimaDirectorsCut 🟥 @SuckerPunchProd pic.twitter.com/gBTvAfvFWsAugust 13, 2021 See more

However, it should be noted that this pre-load phase is now live only for those who aren't upgrading their existing copies of Ghost of Tsushima. If you already own Sucker Punch's game, there unfortunately won't be a pre-load phase, and you'll only be able to download the Director's Cut version when it launches next week on August 20.

It's also interesting to note that Ghost of Tsushima's file size increases by nearly 20GB on PS5 compared to its PS4 counterpart. It's worth remembering that the PS5 version of the game has a host of technical improvements, like adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and smoother 60 frames per second gameplay, among other details.

It's also possible that the Iki Island expansion is included within the file size. If you weren't aware, the headline addition in the Director's Cut version of Ghost of Tsushima is a sprawling new location called Ikishima, where protagonist Jin faces off against more Mongol forces led by a new powerful commander. Iki Island is an exciting prospect for fans of Sucker Punch's game, as it's set to feature new wildlife, combat abilities, and much more.

For more on what to expect from the forthcoming expansion, head over to our Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut interview with Sucker Punch creative director Nate Fox and environment lead Joanna Wang.

Ghost of Tsushima tips | Ghost of Tsushima map | Ghost of Tsushima best armor | Ghost of Tsushima best skills | Ghost of Tsushima best charms | Ghost of Tsushima Mythic Tales | How long is Ghost of Tsushima | Ghost of Tsushima Shinto Shrines | Ghost of Tsushima Bamboo Strikes | Ghost of Tsushima duels | Ghost of Tsushima Hot Springs | Ghost of Tsushima Fox Dens | Ghost of Tsushima Komatsu Forge | How to get the grappling hook in Ghost of Tsushima | Ghost of Tsushima horse | Ghost of Tsushima supplies | Ghost of Tsushima observe leader