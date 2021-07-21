Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut trailer sets up the story and villain of the Iki Island expansion

A new Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut trailer sets the story for the upcoming expansion next month.

Just below, you can see the brand new Iki Island story trailer for Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, which debuted earlier today. In the video, protagonist Jin Sakai comes face to face with Ankhsar Khatun, a shaman who's leading the invading Mongol forces onto Iki Island.

It turns out our protagonist has actually been to Iki Island before. As the PlayStation Blog post accompanying the new trailer revealed, Jin must confront personal horrors and traumas in returning to the foreboding island, where the samurai haven't dared set foot in multiple decades.

As a result, Iki Island is going to be a lot different to what we experienced on Tsushima. The island has become a lawless nation of bandits and other hostile forces, but it's these forces that Jin is going to have to ally himself with to some degree if he hopes to overcome the shaman and repel the Mongol forces.

The PlayStation Blog post also reveals that there'll be brand new techniques to learn through the Iki Island expansion. This could possibly confirm a previour rumor from a leaker earlier this month in July, who claimed that the Iki Island expansion would bring a new fighting style to Ghost of Tsushima.

What we do know for certain is that Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is launching next month on August 20, for both the PS4 and PS5. You'll have to shell out $29.99 for the new expansion if you already own a copy of Sucker Punch's game, but this upgraded version of the game will boast adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and more next-gen features on the PS5.

