Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 2 challenges: How to beat all of the weekly tasks in Season 4 Week 12

The team assignments continue with the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 2 challenges, as the clock counts down towards the end of the current season, which is expected to be at the end of November. Although most of these additional Fortnite challenges can be tackled solo, they're intended to be completed with a team and one of them relies on you working with another player, so you can't do that one on your own. As with the previous week's tasks, most of these are split into three tiers of increasing difficulty to put your Fortnite skills to the test, so let us fill you in on all the information you need to know for the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 2 challenges.

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 2 challenges Season 4 Week 12

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 3 - Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1,000)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (2,500)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (5,000)





Stage 1 of 3 - Eliminate opponents with Common weapons (7)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Eliminate opponents with Rare weapons (7)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Eliminate opponents with Epic weapons (7)





Stage 1 of 3 - Damage opponents using the Choppa's blades (50)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Damage opponents using the Choppa's blades (150)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Damage opponents using the Choppa's blades (250)





Stage 1 of 3 - Catch fish (10)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Catch fish with a Pro fishing rod (10)

* Stage 3 of 3 - Catch fish with Explosive Weapons (10)





Shoot a gas can thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground (1)





Here's some individual information that should help you through when tackling the full list of Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 2 challenges in Season 4 Week 12:

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents

As is often the case with this type of challenge, Team Rumble mode will help you progress a lot faster as you won't lose your shotgun when you are eliminated and respawn, plus any teammates using shotguns will add to your total.

Eliminate opponents with Common weapons

Eliminate opponents with Rare weapons

Eliminate opponents with Epic weapons

Bear in mind with this challenge that Common (grey) weapons don't spawn in Team Rumble, other than grenades, which means you'll probably have to deal with the first stage in one of the regular modes. With that done, you'll find plenty of Rare (blue) and Epic (purple) weapons in Team Rumble, which will make eliminations much easier.

Damage opponents using the Choppa's blades

Once you've taken the pilot's seat in one of the Fortnite helicopters, you'll need to fly close to the ground then angle forwards towards a opponent to strike them with the Choppa's blades. These vehicles can take a fair beating before they're destroyed, but try not to fly into too many obstacles if you can avoid them. Remember that Choppas don't spawn in Team Rumble, so you'll need to use a different mode for this.

Catch fish

Catch fish with a Pro fishing rod

Catch fish with Explosive Weapons

Catching fish is pretty standard practice now, so find a rod (or harpoon) near water then aim for the white circle fishing spots. For stage 2 you'll need a Fortnite Pro fishing rod, which you can get by improving a common rod at one of the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches if you can't find one lying around. For the final stage, stock up on grenades then throw them at fishing spots to catch fish with explosive weapons.

Shoot a gas can thrown by a teammate before it hits the ground

This is probably the hardest challenge of the week as it requires actual cooperation from another player on your team. Once they've got hold of a gas can, which are the small red containers found all over the island but especially near Fortnite gas pumps, they'll need to aim up into the air and throw it, while you shoot it before it lands. To make this as simple as it can be, your teammate should throw it as straight up as possible, while you use a rapid firing weapon such as an assault rifle or SMG to have the best change of hitting it.

UPDATE: At the time of writing, it's possible to throw a gas can in the air then shoot it yourself to complete this challenge, so try that first!

