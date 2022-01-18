Fortnite resurrects the infamous Tilted Towers for more carnage

Fortnite has resurrected Tilted Towers, one of its most popular and notorious map hotspots.

Earlier today, patch v19.10 officially launched in Fortnite. Headlining the new update, as you can see through the tweet below, was the reintroduction of Tilted Towers, a cesspit of absolute mayhem and destruction that existed back when Fortnite Battle Royale was still in its infancy roughly four years ago.

Where we droppin’? 👀 #DropOnTilted pic.twitter.com/G2NB5ot5BdJanuary 18, 2022 See more

It's always been a little tricky to try and decipher why Tilted Towers was so popular. Perhaps it's due to the relative height of its buildings, giving players an opportunity to duke it out well above ground, as well as get the drop on opponents far below them, or perhaps it's simply because there's nearly always great loot items lying around.

It's been nearly three years since Tilted Towers was originally wiped off Fortnite's map. Back in May 2019, Epic decided to detonate the volcano inhabiting the map at the time, wiping out vast swathes of the existing island, including Tilted Towers. Ever since, the location has sort of risen to mythic status among the game's community, with players pining for its return.

However, Tilted Towers isn't the only addition in the new update. Epic has also added very weird dinosaur-looking creatures called Fortnite Klombos into the game which players can ride all over the map for quick transport. These creatures should make for an interesting addition to the current meta among Fortnite's player base.

