Under no circumstances should you use this Manor Lords glitch to shoot yourself up into the stratosphere, because that isn't historically accurate at all
Mind your step in burning buildings
There appears to be a Manor Lords bug that catapults you into the in-game stratosphere when you step on the wrong (or very right, depending on your affinity for heights) wooden plank in burning buildings.
As dutifully documented by an unwitting skydiver in Manor Lords, the bug seems to be activated when you step on a log that's fallen from a burning building. For whatever reason, this triggers a giga-springboard effect that sends you up, up, and up, over the burning building, so high you can see your entire village, and then ultimately, into the second layer of Earth's atmosphere where you can't see anything below you except for clouds.
protip: walking on fallen logs inside burning buildings can catapult you into the stratosphere. Do with this information what you will. from r/ManorLords
It's not clear how high up you can get before plummeting back to Earth, but the player who recorded the bug says "you can get launched pretty far up but I haven't managed to leave the planet yet," adding, "Will keep trying, for all mankind and all that."
Of course, the haters will say this isn't historically accurate, but who are they to assume there wasn't some chemical reaction that occurred in medieval-era wood planks when they fell from burning buildings that caused upward propulsion? I think I saw something like that in Game of Thrones once.
Either way, it seems the community is united in hoping Slavic Magic keeps this particular bug in the game, with the top comment on the above video reading: "Can someone please let Greg know that this is historically accurate and not a bug so that he doesn't remove this feature?"
Manor Lords players trying to expand into the city-builder's new territories are getting stung by settlements that aren't self-sufficient.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
Manor Lords players trying to expand into the city-builder's new territories are getting stung by settlements that aren't self-sufficient
Manor Lords nearly let you fight rebelling villagers, but the city builder's dev decided against it as "something felt off with rallying militia to fight your own villagers"