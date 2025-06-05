Some Oblivion Remastered players were shocked to find Oblivion gates inside other Oblivion gates, but this is one of the RPG's old quirks that thankfully survived the remastering

Since the release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in April, many new players have been flocking to the classic RPG, diving into the land of Cyrodiil for the first time. This means a whole new generation of gamers get to explore the game's secrets and vast world. It also means some weird stuff is being confusing folks all over again.

Communities collided when, recently, one player found something that even some classic players had never seen before: an Oblivion gate within an Oblivion gate.

At first, this could be mistaken for a bug. Oblivion is beloved for its quirkiness, which includes some less-than polished features and even game-breaking bugs. Veteran players were worried that the remaster would have removed all of the jankiness that gives the game its charm, but were happy to find that everything was in – and out of – place.

When it comes to Oblivion gate inception, however, this is actually something Bethesda intentionally designed.

When Redditor PerformanceOk9933 walked through an Oblivion gate and found a second one facing them in the distance, they couldn't believe it. Taking to the Oblivion subreddit, and quickly earning over 11,000 upvotes, they said, "I just entered this gate to oblivion, it's behind me. I am moving along and found ANOTHER gate to oblivion straight in front of me. I've never seen that before has anyone else?"

Random Oblivion worlds five and six (there are only seven, despite many more gates) actually both feature this oddity; each gate will provide players with an entirely separate exit to somewhere else in the map. These gates also act as their own separate entrances to these particular Planes of Oblivion from the Cyrodiil map, rather than being a one-way portal.

While one player informed PerformanceOk9933 of this fringe information, others were just as shocked. "Dude what the fuck? I've played this game for 20 years [...] Never realized this," one classic player commented.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Funnily enough, new comments from similarly bewildered players have surfaced on a similar Reddit thread from four years ago. "This is the newest thread on this I could find... 19 years of playing Oblivion and the first time I encounter this is in the remaster," said one player 26 days ago.

"Bringing this post back from the dead because I just experienced my first connected gate EVER in the remaster," concurs another.

Others jokingly asked if this extra gate led them to Elder Scrolls 6 or, perhaps, a familiar cart in Skyrim. Nearly 20 years on, there's still plenty left for plenty of folks to discover in Oblivion.

Oblivion Remastered player absolutely dunks on the Dark Brotherhood's most annoying target with a parkour kill that would put Assassin's Creed to shame