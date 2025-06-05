Oblivion Remastered player absolutely dunks on the Dark Brotherhood's most annoying target with a parkour kill that would put Assassin's Creed to shame

An Oblivion Remastered player has shown the game's most annoying Dark Brotherhood quest who's boss, with a kill that belongs on the finest MLG montage.

If you've been playing Oblivion Remastered's Dark Brotherhood quest, there's a good chance that you've come across Adamus Phillada. This Imperial soldier features as part of two different quests - one which had me lurking in a skooma den for a day, and the other in which you're tasked with putting this nosy copper down for good.

Phillada is such a thorn in the side of the Dark Brotherhood that you're given a special 'one-hit' arrow to kill him with. The catch is that he's retired to the city of Leyawiin, where, as an esteemed commander, he's got a constant security detail, and spends most of his life strutting around in fancy armor that your arrow can't pierce.

The brief exception to this rule is when Phillada is asleep - at which point he's safely locked up in the guard house - or when he goes for his daily swim. At this point, he's supposed to remove his armor, giving any nearby assassins an easy shot at him. In Oblivion Remastered, however, he doesn't always do that, and spends multiple hours bobbing up and down in full plate.

It's an interesting glitch, in that it wasn't present in the original Oblivion, and it also doesn't actually matter - the game shows Phillada's armor, but it doesn't register it, so you can take your shot and cut his pool time short. I only found this out after I'd already killed Phillada, but if I'd known, I surely would have come up with a kill something like the one below.

In a clip acknowledging the Assassin's Creed roots of a parkour kill like this, Reddit user One_question_113 uses some impressive Acrobatics to take to the rooftops of Leyawiin, leaping so deftly across the tiles that I would have assumed they were playing a Khajiit if I didn't know better.



Sprinting off the final rooftop, they draw a bow and their special Brotherhood arrow, burying it in Phillada's armored head as they land, entirely unhurt, in the pool next to him. A fitting end for easily the most frustrating Dark Brotherhood kill in the game.

Oblivion Remastered's first patch is out now in beta to iron out the RPG's janky charm, and Bethesda is already working on another one that "will focus on performance."