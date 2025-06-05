Oblivion Remastered's first patch is out now in beta to iron out the RPG's janky charm, and Bethesda is already working on another one that "will focus on performance"
Update 1.1 will roll out on all platforms on June 11
Oblivion Remastered just got its first patch since its release in April (on Steam Beta, at least), and Bethesda is already promising another to come.
Oblivion Remastered update 1.1 is out now for Steam Beta users, but will be rolled out for everyone else on June 11. This one is mainly focused on bug fixes and crashes, with 11 specific crashes as well as "various CPU crashes" all ironed out, hopefully making for a smoother experience.
Five quests have had fixes applied, including one to stop Savlian getting stuck after The Battle for Kvatch's Castle Courtyard fight, and another to prevent Vicente Valtieri from "losing his hair" in A Knife in the Dark.
Elsewhere, a handful animations have been fixed in various ways – issues you might have seen when mounting horses should be gone, Shambles' animations when attacking should no longer get stuck, and High Chancellor Ocato's arms should actually be animated now. Some UI fixes, like missing subtitles when interacting with Daedric Shrines and the Local Map not automatically showing up inside places, have also been implemented.
Bethesda hasn't currently given many details about the second update or when exactly we can expect it to release, beyond saying that it "will focus on performance, and we will share more details when we are able." In the blog post revealing this news (which also goes over the full patch notes for the first update, if you want all of those details), it mentions working on "two separate updates to be launched in the coming weeks," so presumably we shouldn't have too long to wait for that second one.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
